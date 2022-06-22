11th CAB leaders honor the fallen during Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Buehring

Photo By Spc. Zachary Danaher | U.S. Army Col. Matthew Hill, center-left, 11th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB)...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Zachary Danaher | U.S. Army Col. Matthew Hill, center-left, 11th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) commander, receives a wreath from 1st Lt. Aaron Simpson, right, with Area Support Group – Kuwait, during a ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 30, 2022. The commanding officers and command sergeants major of Base Support Battalion – Kuwait and the 11th CAB hosted the Memorial Day ceremony to pay respects to the origins of the federal holiday and continue the tradition of wreath-laying to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Danaher) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT – U.S. Service members mobilized with Area Support Group – Kuwait and 11th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 30, 2022.



U.S. Soldiers with Base Support Battalion – Kuwait coordinated the ceremony for all local service members, including personnel serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.



Following an invocation at the start of the ceremony, U.S. Army Capt. Jason Bristol, the master of ceremonies, provided a history of Memorial Day before introducing the guest speaker, U.S. Army Col. Matthew Hill, 11th CAB commander.



“Memorial Day is an occasion where we commemorate the women and men who have sacrificed all, and died in service to our great nation,” said Hill



ASG-KU personnel presented two ceremonial wreaths to Hill and Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Rios, the 11th CAB senior enlisted leader, to lay during the ceremony in honor of fallen service members.



“The day itself was referred to as Decoration Day, where flowers or otherwise were used to decorate the final resting place of those lost in battle; a day not directly associated with the anniversary of any particular battle, but a day where all conflicts on foreign or US soil can be observed,” said Hill.



The laying of wreaths is a tradition that demonstrates the continued appreciation of sacrifice and bravery shown by Service members both in the line of duty and after completing their military service.



Following the ceremony, BSB-KU personnel moved the wreaths to dining facilities on Camp Buehring to accompany two Missing Man Tables. At the main dining facility, Hill and Rios cut the first slices of a Memorial Day cake for mobilized service members to enjoy.



“What makes our great nation great is not only our military capabilities, but our rich history of military personnel willing to give it all to preserve and defend our ideals and freedom,” said Rios.



“We owe it to them and their families to remember their sacrifices and pass this honor and tradition to future generations.”



The 11th CAB, mobilized as Task Force Eagle, is deployed in support of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to advise, assist and enable partnered forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh within designated areas of Iraq and Syria.