Army Reserve leaders collaborate to enhance readiness

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “I’ve always viewed this forum as our opportunity to get together and collaborate on common readiness issues and how we can move forward with solving our collective problems," said Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, 99th Readiness Division commanding general, as he welcomed organizational leaders to the Effects Coordination Board hosted in-person and virtually June 16-17 at division headquarters here.



The ECB is an annual board where organizations' general officers, command sergeants major, commanders and senior non-commissioned officers gather to facilitate a unified front across the Army Reserve.



“We are a people organization - we are about to implement significant change in the way we do business. Part of this is changing culture which is aligned with Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels' article, 'Changing Culture: moving from metrics to readiness,'” said Faulk.



This year's ECB covered pertinent topics such as the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army, Power BI, Large Scale Mobilization - specifically personnel and maintenance readiness - and an aerial capabilities reconnaissance of the 99th RD northern geographical training area.



“The aerial tour was not just a helicopter ride,” said Faulk. “We need to understand what we are capable of, identify what our shortages are, and take charge and remedy the issues within our formations. We have to agree what enterprises work best and develop those courses of action so we can execute - not if, but when - we have to,” he continued.



The ECB is designed to bring organizational leaders together to synchronize and integrate readiness while building enterprises with supported commands.



“This forum provides us all with the opportunity to share ideas and best practices about how to get after readiness challenges, but it’s an even better platform for us to synchronize on what we can do for each other,” Faulk shared.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2022 Date Posted: 06.22.2022 Story ID: 423488 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US This work, Army Reserve leaders collaborate to enhance readiness, by SFC Deziree Lau