325th Brigade Support Battalion Welcomes New Commander

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - The 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Lt. Col. John Roy relinquished command of the Mustang Battalion to Lt. Col. Brandon Grooms during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 16, 2022.



Roy assumed command in the summer of 2020 and led the battalion through numerous training events that included the first Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation followed by Mustang Soldiers supporting six different Operation Pathway exercises.



During Roy’s change of command remarks, he shared a tale of the birth of the quartermaster branch, and in true logistics fashion he enumerated the Mustang’s accomplishments while praising the Soldiers on their steadfast commitment to the Bronco mission.



“Soldiers in this formation have put their heart and soul into supporting this brigade. Often working extended hours during DONSAs and on weekends so this brigade had everything it needed to do its mission,” Roy said. “At the end of the day it’s not about me, I was just along for the ride, it’s about the Soldiers standing before you.”



Roy’s next assignment is the senior logistician at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, which means his path will likely cross with the Broncos in the near future.



Col. Josh Bookout, the 3IBCT commander, highlighted the BSB's contributions during the brigade's JPMRC rotation while also emphasizing Roy’s expertise as a leader.



“John, you expertly trained this battalion, inspired your subordinates to lofty standards, and jointly managed the most challenging unit in this BCT,” Bookout said. “You possess uncanny organizational foresight, know how to maximize resources in constrained environments, and by seeing the bigger picture you anticipated and often influenced higher level support to succeed.”



During Grooms’ remarks, he thanked his family, past mentors and leaders, acknowledged his fellow battalion commanders and newly appointed command sergeant major, and called out the Mustangs on their exceptional reputation.



“To the Mustangs, you look amazing and your reputation as the premier Pacific sustainment unit precedes you. I look forward to continuing to build upon that legacy with fit, trained, disciplined and committed Soldiers that are ready to deploy, fight, and win on any battlefield.”



In addition to Grooms assuming command, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Brady Jr. assumed the senior enlisted advisor role for the Mustang Battalion.



Grooms’ assumption of command completes the fifth and final battalion level change of command for the Bronco Brigade this summer, or as Grooms’ put it, the final ingredient to the new PB&J team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2022 Date Posted: 06.22.2022 02:12 Location: HI, US