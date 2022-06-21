Coast Guard searching for 2 overdue boaters 

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for two 65-year olds who are reported overdue after failing to return Monday from a sailing trip to the Azores, Portugal.

    Missing are Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones.

    Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders received a report on June 17 from Jones’ daughter stating that she hadn’t received any communication from her mother since they departed and was concerned for their well being. While no date had been established for their return, an anticipated return date of June 20 was communicated by the daughter.

    “In situations like this, where there are so many unknowns, our coordination efforts need to cast a wide and intentional net,” said Chief Brian Gainey, command duty officer. “We’re tracking cell phone and radio pings as we work with our counterparts in Bermuda to accurately determine the most intelligent search area for our air crews. It’s a lot of detective work, but it’s all in service to finding these two individuals and bringing them home to their families.”

    The Coast Guard is asking that anyone with information related to the search for these two men to please call the Fifth District Command Center at 757-398-6390.

