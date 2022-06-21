DON Names NAVWAR Employees as Dr. Delores M. Etter Award Winners

Several Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) employees were recognized by the Department of Navy (DON) for the highly coveted Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research Development and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of Year Award for 2022.



The awards ceremony was held on June 16 at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Carderock, Md. where employees and teams from Naval Information Warfare Centers (NIWC) Atlantic and Pacific were applauded for their significant contributions advancing science and technology.



The Etter awards are held annually to commend civilian and military scientists and engineers who have demonstrated a superior accomplishment that is technically exceptional and advantageous operationally to the DON, Department of Defense, and national defense. The selection process is highly competitive and each submission demonstrates high levels of professionalism and scientific and engineering achievements.



“Our systems command in some way enables almost everything our Sailors and Marines do, so having an empowered, passionate and resilient workforce is critical,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small. “Our Etter award winners exemplify those traits - I’m thrilled to see several of our scientists and engineers receive this much deserved recognition.”



NAVWAR awardees include:



Individual Engineers

Mr. Craig A. McClanahan, NIWC Atlantic, Afloat Signals Exploitation IPT Emerging Technologies Lead

Mr. Robert A. Fish, NIWC Pacific, Scientist, Command and Control Systems Division



Individual Scientists

Dr. Joanna N. Ptasinski, NIWC Pacific, Cryogenic Electronics and Quantum Research Branch Head



Teams

Department of the Navy 5G Integrated Product Team, NIWC Atlantic & Pacific

Mr. Joseph A. Snively, DON 5G IPT director

Mr. John B. Larson, DON 5G IPT project lead

Mr. Grover S. Brinson, DON 5G IPT technical lead

Mr. Gregory J. Ross, DON 5G IPT security lead

Mr. Andrew Leidy, DON 5G IPT Pilots & Experimentation lead

Mr. Ronald Wolfe, technical area expert for 5G within the DON 5G IPT



“The level of professionalism and dedication to our mission and the warfighter that the winners have shown is unparalleled,” said Peter C. Reddy, NIWC Atlantic executive director. “Congratulations to all the winners, it’s a great honor to be selected for this prestigious recognition.”



Mr. Craig A. McClanahan, Individual Engineer, NIWC Atlantic

Mcclanahan successfully proposed, designed, developed, and implemented a new warfighting capability, SHEARWATER (ShW), which provides afloat ships the ability to organically collect and process significant Signals of Interest (SOIs), which are a high priority for the United States Navy. ShW abstracts operators from complicated signal processing decisions that can be more quickly and efficiently made by ShW, so operators can focus on their attention to quickly evaluate time relevant data that ShW provides and turn it into usable intelligence. Ultimately, ShW revolutionizes Naval decision making through rapid delivery as a disruptive analytics-driven, data-informed, and technology-empowered capability centered on cognitive overmatch capabilities of human-machine teams.



Mr. Robert Fish, Individual Engineer, NIWC Pacific

Fish delivered the Global Command and Control System – Maritime (GCCS-M) interface for the fleet, which provided the link supporting the U.S. Navy’s requirement to attack maritime targets and laid the foundation for installs throughout the fleet. He led the implementation of new software technologies, tools, and practices to increase application reliability and security, while reducing lead time to deployment. Coordinating with multiple Naval stakeholders, he used a DEVSECOPS/micro-services approach to deploy software containers onto the USS Abraham Lincoln, the first containerized application to be hosted on a CANES platform. Performing this cutting-edge work within the software, Fish ensured his team’s discoveries were captured, distilled, and shared with the Naval Research and Development Enterprise to promote software practices that generate robust warfighting capabilities for the operational forces.



Dr. Joanna Ptasinski, Individual Scientist, NIWC Pacific

Ptasinski discovered novel quantum applications in sensing, decision, and computational superiority for future U.S. Navy C4ISR systems. Ptasinski’s research contributions in the field of Quantum Information Sciences and Technologies (QIST) opened new horizons in the development of disruptive capabilities for U.S. Navy warfighting, and have shown the promise of QIST capabilities in an increasingly connected and computationally constrained battlespace. Specifically, Ptasinski’s research brought stronger encryption, faster tactical decision optimization, and new sensing modalities one step closer to realized solutions.



DON 5G Integrated Product Team

Providing technical innovation and strategic leadership, the 5G Integrated Product Team (IPT) built a 5G Marine Corps Logistics Base Network prototype pushing the frontier in many areas including millimeter-wave, zero trust architectures, and open and modular radio access networks. The 5G IPT Team accomplishments were internationally recognized, required a high degree of engineering complexity and novelty, embraced open architecture, and increased flexibility and adaptability in enterprise and tactical Naval operations.



“The commanding officer and I are extremely proud of your accomplishments and the many efforts of these individuals and teams who have worked hard to deliver the best there is in warfighter capability and readiness,” said NIWC Pacific Executive Director Bill Bonwit. “Extremely well done and congratulations to our ASN RD&A Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Award winners.”



About NAVWAR:

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2022 Date Posted: 06.21.2022 15:53 Story ID: 423458 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DON Names NAVWAR Employees as Dr. Delores M. Etter Award Winners, by Sara Corbett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.