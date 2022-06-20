Photo By Pfc. Katlynn Pickle | U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Savannah-based Charlie Battery, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Katlynn Pickle | U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Savannah-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Combat Team fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a direct fire exercise for Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 20, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia. see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard's Savannah-based 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a direct fire exercise during their Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) on June 20, 2022, at Fort Stewart, Ga.



XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy. Commanders will use this exercise to assess their unit's capabilities during live-fire activities and controlled scenarios.



The men and women of the Georgia Army National Guard face and conquer many difficulties during field exercises. At the core of what Soldiers do is teamwork. In every area, there is a team ready for the chance to grow their skills and hone their craft! The XCTC has provided the Soldiers of the 48th IBCT a unique opportunity to do just that.



"(It's) Something that we don't typically do on a day-in and day-out," said Sgt. William Neville, an ammo team chief assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment. "But it's always exciting when we do get to do it! It's a very different skill set. We use different practices to prepare for the mission, and different rounds, different everything else. Getting the chance to train something entirely different," While the howitzers are generally designed and used for indirect fire, they have the capability of direct, line-of-sight fire.



"I can tell from the time we got out here to now that the Soldiers across the Battalion have developed their skills," said Sgt. 1st Class Billy Myers, senior fire direction control chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. "They've had the time and the resources available to them to go through multiple iterations of their crew drills and teamwork."



Teamwork is a pillar of the Army's beliefs, ethos, and values. One of our most important traits is the ability to work with our battle buddies in every situation regardless of our differences. Field training allows Soldiers to bond and better understand each other, making it easier to conduct missions. It is the foundation of a strong and healthy Esprit de Corps.

"Just being out here longer than one weekend a month definitely brings that unity together," said Pfc. Jesus Dimasse, artilleryman, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment. "We all get on the same page quicker."



Training together has also provided a chance for personal growth. According to Spc. Christa Boykins, artilleryman, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment. "Not many women think they can do this kind of job. But to be able to say I can, makes me feel like I'm way up there. It's not easy. This is some heavy stuff we have to lift," Boykins added.



"We have a lot of new people in our unit," said Sgt. Kevondria Brown, fire direction control sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment. "So, it's good to see everybody coming together." She went on to describe being able to go from tent to tent, gun to gun, and just talk and bond with the people of her unit.



"Anytime you get the chance to stay in the field with the Soldiers, or just have the time with the Soldiers to be able get to know each other," says Capt. Michelle Warner-Hersey, commander, Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery. "It's motivating and exciting. We just don't have enough time in a drill weekend to really spend with each other as we would like to."