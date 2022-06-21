Select military bases get ProCamps youth football events with NFL athletes thanks to military resale promotion

Courtesy Photo | This summer boys and girls in 10 military communities will be able to enjoy a football...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This summer boys and girls in 10 military communities will be able to enjoy a football ProCamps event thanks to a partnership between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and commissaries and exchanges. The two-day camps, which are led by NFL football players, are open to first through eighth grade family members of active duty military, reservists, retirees and DOD civilian employees. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – This summer boys and girls in 10 military communities will be able to enjoy a football ProCamps event thanks to a partnership between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and commissaries and exchanges.



The two-day camps, which are led by NFL football players, are open to first through eighth grade family members of active duty military, reservists, retirees and DOD civilian employees.



The 10 installations qualified for a camp based on purchases and displays of P&G products in their local commissaries and exchanges during March and April.



Camp locations and dates are:



• Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas (June 22-23)

• Fort Bragg, North Carolina (June 28-29)

• Fort Riley, Kansas (June 29-30)

• Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico (July 7-8)

• Fort Hood, Texas (July 9-10)

• Fort Lee, Virginia (July 13-14).

• Air Force Academy, Colorado (July 18-19)

• Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida (July 20-21)

• Langley Air Force Base, Virginia (July 22-23)

• Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (July 22-23)



Those interested in the upcoming camps should visit their local commissary, exchange or contact the local youth sports office for details, including times the athletes will hold autograph sessions. A couple of the camps were held earlier this year, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.



“The return we get from ProCamps is amazing for the over 2,000 military children who get a chance to learn football fundamentals from some of the best players in the world,” said Jim Flannery, DeCA’s acting executive director of the Sales, Marketing and Logistics. “This event is an example of the millions of dollars our industry suppliers and manufacturers provide annually in giveaways and promotional events that greatly enhance military quality of life.”



ProCamps operates sports camps around the world led by professional athletes. More than just exercises and drills, the athletes connect with participants, sharing ideas and concepts common to military children who face the challenges of parents deploying and making new friends as they move from installation to installation during the course of their parents’ military careers.



Following are the athletes who will be at the camps: Rob Gronkowski, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston; Graham Gano, Fort Bragg; Malcolm Perry, Fort Riley; Marquez Callaway, Kirtland Air Force Base; Andrew Beck, Fort Hood; Jonathan Allen, Fort Lee; Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force Academy; Devin Lloyd, Naval Air Station Jacksonville; Jamin Davis, Langley Air Force Base; and Noah Fant, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



