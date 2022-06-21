Hawaii- based logistics assistance rep selected as LAR of the Year

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Roberto (Marcelo) Castro, an AMCOM logistics assistance representative assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Roberto (Marcelo) Castro, an AMCOM logistics assistance representative assigned to 402nd Aviation Forward Support Battalion in Hawaii, was selected as this year's LAR of the Year. AMCOM leaders, Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith (left) and Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, presented Castro the award during LARs' training on Redstone Arsenal, June 13. Castro will now go on to compete in the Army Materiel Command competition. see less | View Image Page

A Logistics Assistance representative assigned to the 402nd Aviation Forward Support Battalion in Hawaii was selected by his peers as the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command LAR of the Year for 2021.

Roberto (Marcelo) Castro, an Apache Electronics LAR, who joined the LAR program a little more than two years ago, was selected from the 229 LARs as the best.



The LAR of the Year recognizes an individual LAR’s excellence in five areas: logistics/technical support, improvement of system readiness, improvement in Army operations, field support, and self-improvement.

AMCOM Commander, Maj. Gen. Todd Royar and AMCOM Command Sgt. Major Bradford Smith recognized Castro on July 13 for his achievements, noting that the LARs’ work is phenomenal in keeping the Army’s aircraft up to readiness standards.



"The coaching, teaching, and mentoring you do daily is invaluable. You provide direct interaction with the Soldiers, and everyone else is in a support role,” Royar said.



According to Jason Soto, Castro's branch chief, Castro joined the AMCOM LAR program in November 2019, supporting the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and the 402nd AFSB in Hawaii.



“He has provided support for multiple gunnery events, joint force exercises, Pacific Pathways, as well as supporting the U.S. Army Pacific Command on regional combat training center exercises,” Soto said. "While the competition this year was fierce, winning AMCOM LAR of the Year was well deserved. Marcello has repeatedly proven to be an invaluable asset to AMCOM, the Army, and the United States of America."



Even though Castro holds a position as an electronics LAR, he has successfully filled in as the airframe LAR, providing valued assistance outside of his normal skillset and accolades from the command, Soto said.



“Castro is outstanding among his peers in providing world-class logistics and technical support to Soldiers, civilians, and contractors with whom he interacts, his nomination said. He is unmatched by his peers in his extensive experience… that enables the 25th CAB, the 402nd AFSB, and the Apache community to achieve 100% mission success through his direct actions and analysis of complex issues," said Kevin Fleagle, Chief of AMCOM G3-3 and the LARs program director.



Furthermore, Castro is known for his "can-do" attitude in his personal and professional life. He takes care of his team and his ever-growing network of friends, peers, and other professionals. This network helps Castro to provide the best support possible, Fleagle said.



At the end of the brief ceremony, Castro thanked Royar, Smith, and his fellow LARs.



“I hope I can continue to do good things,” he said.



Castro will compete in the Army Materiel Command's Robertson J. Short Logistics Assistance Representative of the Year Award against other AMC major subordinate command winners. The Short award is named for his meritorious contributions, embodying the characteristics of dedication, commitment, selfless service, and honor, while serving as an Army Missile Command, or MICOM, LAR. MICOM and the Army Aviation and Troop Command, or ATCOM, joined to form AMCOM on July 17, 1997, nearly 25 years ago.