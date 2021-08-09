Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Values: Wyoming National Guard team up with the Wyoming Game and Fish

    Wyoming National Guard teams up with the Wyoming Game and Fish

    09.08.2021

    Story by Alyssa Hinckley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard team up with the Wyoming Game and Fish to construct a 40 ft. by 27 ft. cabin as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program.

    Intended to be used as a regional patrol cabin by the Wyoming Game and Fish, the cabin took approximately two weeks for the team of soldiers to complete, testing the 133rd Engineer Company on key functions of their military occupation specialty and improving their overall competency in their engineering skills.

    The work put in by the Wyoming National Guard resulted in approximately 3,000 man-hours saved for the Wyoming Game and Fish and saved around $35,000.

    “The cooperation from the Wyoming Army National Guard has saved
    the department a tremendous amount of time and money,” said Jerry Cowles, Habitat and Access supervisor for the Laramie Region Game and Fish office.

    “Harnessing the ability to display combined workforce efforts between the two agencies will provide lifelong training opportunities for soldiers, enhance wildlife habitat, and increase public trust throughout this great state.”

    The newly constructed cabin, located outside of Arlington, Wyoming, is just one project of many innovative readiness training projects the Wyoming National Guard has completed. Over the last three years, the engineers have used their annual training time to work on improving roads, installing five 24-inch culverts, adding around 500 cubic yards of gravel, grading roads, adding water bars, and raising roadbeds to aid runoff. All of which have provided hands-on military training for the soldiers of the 133rd while benefiting the people of Wyoming.

    “This partnership between the Guard, Game and Fish and local
    landowners really reflect Wyoming values and the way we get
    good things are done in our state,” Nesvik said.

    “The Army National Guard’s efforts will benefit sportsmen and women who use these areas to hunt and surrounding landowners who make their living here.”

