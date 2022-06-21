DeCA’s June 20 – July 3 Sales Flyer includes savings related to Fourth of July, ‘Thrill of the Grill’ summer promotion, ‘Stock Up and Save’ sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 20 to July 3 offers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 20 to July 3 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for June 20 to July 3 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



The latest sales flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer) features savings specific to a Fourth of July Soda promotion, National Grilling Month and “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion. Shoppers will also see ongoing opportunities to maximize their benefit through the “Stock Up and Save” sweepstakes offering discounts on several participating brands.



Also featured in the flyer is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for Mandarin Beef Stir Fry (https://www.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2022-06/Mandarin-Beef-Stir-Fry.pdf). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Additionally, the sales flyer has updated Pathway to Savings – “instant savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• Fourth of July Soda Promotion. From July 1-4, commissary customers can save on the following: Twelve-pack cans of Pepsi, and Keurig Dr. Pepper brands (7Up, A&W Root Beer, RC Cola) will be on sale 4 for $13. Both 12-pack 12-ounce cans and 8-pack 12-ounce bottles of Coca Cola will be on sale 4 for $13.



• “The Thrill of the Grill.” Through Sept. 5, commissaries are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next grilling event using the commissaries’ latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. Also save 25-30 percent on fresh beef and pork packages with our Power Box program. CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii, will continue to offer a variety of selections:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs)

o Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks

o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and Choice top sirloin steak

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat



• General Mills “Fireworks of Savings Event.” Add more to your Independence Day celebrations and Summer Olympics Games parties with General Mills items that make easy additions to any camping trip, picnic, pool party, or backyard barbecue. Recipes and party ideas from BettyCrocker.com are also included.



• “Kraft Heinz Golden Ketchup.” The Kraft Heinz Company is announcing significant savings on select products from the following brands: Kraft, Miracle Whip, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun, Kool-Aid, Country Times, Mio, Crystal Light, Jet Puffed, JL Kraft, A1 and Lea & Perrins.



• Kellogg’s Operation Homefront. Kellogg’s will give an initial donation to Operation Homefront in the amount of $10,000, as well as a donation of an additional 10 cents per unit for all participating Kellogg products up to $60,000. With this $70,000 donation, Kellogg’s goal is to fund 700 meals for military families in need. Commissary customers will see savings on several participating brands including Cheez- It, Pringles, TownHouse, Club, Eggo, Special K Cereal, Special K Bars, Nutri-Grain Bars, Rice Krispies Treats and Pop-Tarts.



• “Art of the Burger.” Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’ virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize. See store “Art of the Burger” displays for more contest information and coupons.



• “Dinner Is in the Bag with Idahoan and Tyson.” Beginning June 20 in stateside commissaries, customers can look for Idahoan and Tyson coupon-recipe tear pads on displays to get free Idahoan Mashed Potatoes (4 to 4.1-oz. packages) when you buy one Tyson Frozen Chicken (40 oz.), value up to $1.15.



• “Patriotic Festival of Savings.” From June 20 to July 3, commissary customers can save on top-selling brands like Hellmann’s/Best Foods, Lipton, Knorr, Breyers, Klondike, Sir Kensington’s and Seventh Generation. Unilever will be providing 100,000 in-store coupon flyers with more than $1 million in coupon offers. Look for store displays and demos.



• “Fire Up the Flavor.” From June 20 to Aug. 14, commissary customers can save an additional $3 with coupons when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products. Coupons available while supplies last. Select stores will also offer patrons the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $250, $50 and $25 Commissary Gift Cards.



• “Armour Pepperoni Powerbuy.” Through July 15, customers can save on Armour Pepperoni for pizzas, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more available in 4.5-5 oz. packages. For every two packages of Armour Pepperoni customers buy, they can use one $1.50-off coupon in stores while supplies last.



• “Stock Up and Save.” Through July 3, DeCA and MyMilitarySavings.com are running a joint sweepstakes promotion offering savings on select items in the following brands: Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Del Monte, Heinz, Jet Puffed, Minute Rice, Louisiana Hot Sauce and Red Bull. Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes with an in-store QR code or at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests for a chance to win one of five $500 Commissary Gift Cards. A charitable donation from the proceeds of this promotion will be given to Operation Homefront.



• Purina Military Cat Club: Through June 30, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat scratcher lounge. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to https://www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.