Fort McCoy recognizes, appreciates volunteers in special event

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss (center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico (left), garrison command sergeant major, are pictured with Fort McCoy Army Community Service Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator Lorie Retzlaff on April 28, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., with a symbolic $255,005 check for the hours volunteers donated from January to December 2021 by Fort McCoy volunteers. (Photo courtesy of Fort McCoy Army Community Service)

Fort McCoy volunteers were recognized at the Garrison Commander's Volunteer Recognition Banquet held April 28 at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The volunteers, along with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator Lorie Retzlaff presented Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss with a symbolic $255,005 check for the hours volunteers donated from January to December 2021.



The check represented the dollar value Fort McCoy volunteers extended the Army’s budget as a result of their volunteer efforts. Eighty-two volunteers were recognized for donating 8,935 hours of service. The dollar value of volunteer work was based on an estimated $28.54 an hour wage at the national level.



Attendees enjoyed a pulled pork sandwich meal prepared by McCoy’s Community Center.



Poss presented volunteers with the Garrison Commander Certificate of Appreciation for their dedication and commitment to volunteerism in support of Fort McCoy's mission as a member of the Army Volunteer Corps from January to December 2021.



Receiving a Certificate of Appreciation were:



Tonya Ables, Mariah Allen, Amy Anderson, Jordan Bamidele, Enrique Becwar, Jason Black, Bruce Brewer, Jerrilyn Brewer, Norb Brown, Gordon Bruenning, Trisha Bruenning, Karl Bugman, Audrey Cepeda, Courtney Daniels, Francis Downs, Jen Downs, Abby Duebler, Jeff Duebler, William Easley, Rosanne Ebert, Janet Evans, Warren Evans, Logan Everson, Angie Faber, Marcus Frazee, Elijah Gilcris, Cheri Greenwood, Bonnie Hilt, Charles Hilt, Charlie Hilt, Isabella Hilt, Dave Hirsch, Mary Hirsch-Justice, Rose Holland, Catherine Hutchings, Roman Janus, Kelly Jeter, Laurence Johns III, Bessie Kmiecik, Jaden Kondor, Jennifer Kondor, Jessie Kondor, Charles Lautermilch, Glenn Lefebude, Ann Mais, Cathy Malzacher, Sherry Marcellis, Lorrin McDonald, Keith Merten, Evan Nelson, Sierk Oudemans, Dean Peloquin, Andrew Poss, Brad Poss, Dawn Poss, Derek Poss, Nate Poss, Sarah Rand, Heather Raymond, Dustin Reetz, Ruth Reetz, John Rench, Wendy Rench, Megan Retzlaff, Mike Roeske, Susan Rohlfing, Kay Schneider, Theresa Simpson, Maryann Sliva, Judy Snively, Michael Snively, Sharon Teske, Chris Vetters, Lori Vetters, Courtney Volpe, Sherrie Waldera, Bryan Walker, Gordon Weber, Taneshia Wilson, Mytchell Wollin, Brad Zimmerman, and Mary Zink.



Twenty-four volunteers also received a Presidential Volunteer Service Award. The President's Council on Service and Civic Participation created the President’s Volunteer Service Award Program as a way to thank and honor Americans who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service.



The volunteers receiving Presidential Volunteer Service Awards were:



• Gold (500-plus hours in 2021) — Karl Bugman, Francis Downs, and Keith Merten.



• Silver (250-499 hours in 2021) — William Easley, Mary Hirsch-Justice, Sherry Marcellis, and Michael Snively.



• Bronze (100-249 hours in 2021) — Amy Anderson, Norb Brown, Gordon Bruenning, Trisha Bruenning, Angie Faber, Dave Hirsch, Catherine Hutchings, Laurence Johns III, Ann Mais, Heather Raymond, Mike Roeske, Judy Snively, Chris Vetters, Lori Vetters, Courtney Volpe, Gordon Weber, and Brad Zimmerman.



Recognizing and honoring volunteers sets a standard for service to others. It encourages a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspires others to make volunteering a central part of their lives.



Fort McCoy community members looking for an opportunity to positively impact the Garrison’s military community can do so by volunteering, which contributes in ways that have a lasting effect on the community's Soldiers, Families and volunteers.



For more information, contact ACS about the volunteer program at 608-388-6507 or lorie.l.retzlaff.civ@army.mil.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Army Community Service office.)