More than a road: The story behind Wright-Patt’s Monahan Way

Monahan Way and Building 12 on Area B, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are named for Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr., June 17, 2022. Monahan was stationed at the base from 1972 to 1983, when he was assigned to Aeronautical Systems Division as chief of the Projects Division AFM-86A Subsonic Cruise Armed Decoy Program. He then contributed to the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, becoming the first chief of the F-16 program office.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Monahan Way on Area B honors the 35-year Air Force career of Lt. Gen. George Monahan Jr. The road runs from the government vehicle gas station on the top of the hill to Building 12, which is also named in honor of Monahan.



“On March 30, 1993, Wright-Patt named both the former Third Street and Building 12 in honor of Monahan,” said Kevin Rusnak, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center chief historian. “It's a bit unusual, because the regulations recommend memorializing a person only once but the base has a few exceptions and that's one of them.”



Monahan was stationed at Wright-Patt from 1972 to 1983, when he was assigned to Aeronautical Systems Division as chief of the Projects Division AFM-86A Subsonic Cruise Armed Decoy Program. He then contributed to the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, becoming the first chief of the F-16 program office.



Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Monahan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Military Academy in 1955.



During his career, Monahan was a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours and 122 combat missions in Southeast Asia. His military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with nine oak leaf clusters, and Air Force Commendation Medal.



Monahan died of a heart attack on Feb. 4, 1993. There’s a plaque honoring him at the entrance of Building 12.