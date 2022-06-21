Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers train with Fort Sill garrison

Photo By Monica Wood | Spc. Kailyn Cobo, 745th MP Detachment, and Aaron Weaver, field training officer, DES,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Spc. Kailyn Cobo, 745th MP Detachment, and Aaron Weaver, field training officer, DES, do their final check before rolling out on their shift patrolling at Fort Sill. Soldiers with the National Guard 745th MP Detachment came to Fort Sill to do their two-week annual training to get hands-on experience in the MOS. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (June 15, 2022) Thirty-one Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers with 745th Military Police Detachment are spending their annual training (AT) at Fort Sill earning their MP certifications.



They perform all the duties of an MP and work side-by-side with military and Department of the Army civilian police officers at the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services (DES).



“It’s great to come to Fort Sill to do our AT because it allows me to work hands-on in my MOS (military occupational specialty) with experienced MPs and civilian police,” said Spc. Kailyn Cobo, 745th MP Detachment. “At Fort Sill we pair up with an MP and do a full shift where we use our training and skills as MPs. We get to go on lots of calls and there’s a lot of action. It makes being an MP fun.”



According to Cobo, coming to Fort Sill for their two-week AT is better than the alternative — Soldier training instead of MP training. “We train all year to come here and use our training and skills as MPs,” said Cobo, a bartender in her day job.



The 31 Soldiers, based out of Mustang, Oklahoma, are here from June 5 through 18 for their AT, said Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Gontz, detachment sergeant, 745th MP Detachment.



“The first three days, five officers were trained in basic drug suppression, coordinated by Special Agent Andrew Simerson, team chief, Drug Suppression Team, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Central Field Office, Fort Sill, while the others performed command and control training,” said Gontz.



This is the second year the 745th MP Soldiers have performed AT at Fort Sill, said Gontz. In the past, they trained at a civilian police facility at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.



“They really weren’t getting as much hands-on experience per their job at Chaffee as I thought they could get at Fort Sill,” said Gontz.



Gontz, whose civilian job is an investigative analyst with U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Central Field Office, Fort Sill, worked with post officials to get 745th MP training at Fort Sill for the second year.



“The training plans follow the United States Military Police Academy’s law enforcement certification program,” he said. “It outlines a lot of training to be done and signed-off on to become certified.”



The MP training covers vehicle and individual searches, subduing individuals, levels of force, less lethal capabilities and munitions, a radar gun class and tactical medical training, said Gontz. NCOs from the 745th MP provided most of the training.



The Soldiers have to qualify on the M4 carbine rifle and M9 pistol on the Law Enforcement Weapons Training Course, a timed, tactical range specifically for police, said Gontz. The Soldiers also receive briefings from Fort Sill subject matter experts in law and anti-terrorism/force protection.



“The Soldiers completed range qualifications before June 8,” said Capt. Bradley McGinnis, detachment commander, 745th MP. “Then they partner up with DES and do full shifts where they do patrol, work the MP desk, rotate through the Military Police Investigation section, and ride with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers.”



“It’s a nice link-up with the MPs here,” said Col. Darrin Fox, battalion commander, 345th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. “Coming to Fort Sill allows the Soldiers to execute their training and meet our mission essential tasks for annual training.”



Gontz said he knows the Soldiers are happy to be getting the hands-on training at Fort Sill. “I can tell they love it every day because all of them walk around with smiles on their faces.”