LRMC welcomes new senior NCO

    RP, GERMANY

    06.16.2022

    Story by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) welcomed its newest top enlisted Soldier during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, June 16.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Mascarenas joined the U.S. Army in June 1992 and was previously assigned to the Dental Health Command-Atlantic in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He has held key leadership positions throughout U.S. Army Medical Command.

    “Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas is the right leader at the right time. I am extremely excited to have you as my CSM, command teammate, and I am honored and privileged to serve alongside you,” U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, commander, LRMC, said at
    the ceremony.

    “Team LRMC cannot succeed without your leadership and support. I will
    rely heavily on you to assist me, into fulfilling the duties and responsibilities to this historic organization. You are the standard bearer for the organization and at the end of the day our mission is about taking care of people, and that’s what we will be focusing
    on.”

    After the ceremonial passing of the colors, Mascarenas addressed the LRMC
    community for the first time as the organization’s senior enlisted leader.

    “I stand before you humbled, honored and grateful to have been selected to serve as the next LRMC command sergeant major,” he said. “Landstuhl is world famous for the high-quality care you have been providing to wounded warriors for over 69 years and outstanding care for over 200,000 beneficiaries throughout Europe. I promise that my family and I will be committed and dedicated to ensuring team LRMC continues to be a
    leader in the Military Health System.”

    LRMC is the largest U.S. hospital outside the United States and the only forward- stationed medical center for U.S. and Coalition forces, Department of State personnel, and repatriated U.S. citizens. LRMC is a verified Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons, the only Level II trauma center overseas, and the only American Trauma Center associated with a foreign trauma system.

