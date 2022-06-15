2-27 Infantry Battalion changes command

Courtesy Photo | The 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Lt. Col. Pete Leszczynski stands in front of the "No Fear" Wolfhound Battalion formation during his change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 15, 2022. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - The 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Lt. Col. Michael Haith relinquished command of the “No Fear” Wolfhound Battalion to Lt. Col. Pete Leszczynski during a change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 15, 2022.



Haith assumed command in the summer of 2020 and led the "No Fear" Wolfhounds through a rigorous training cycle that included Bronco Rumble, the first Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation, and culminated with Operation Pathway exercises Salaknib and Balikatan in the Philippines.



Prior to the ceremony, Haith was presented the Meritorious Service Medal and repeatedly thanked his Family, Soldiers, and leaders circled in a horseshoe around him for their unwavering support. He reaffirmed it wasn’t about him, but rather everyone that helped him along the way.



“I could stand up here all day and say thank you to all of you. You guys are the ones who did it, to all my leaders, all of my Soldiers out there, you did it,” Haith said. “You did it for the organization, you did it for the Wolfhounds, it was tremendous, I can’t thank you enough.”



Haith’s next assignment is the G3 for Security Forces Assistance Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, triggering another move for the Haith Family.



Col. Josh Bookout, the 3IBCT commander, lauded Haith as the best trainer within the entire 25th Infantry Division, an accolade he dutifully earned.



“Your qualities are the envy of any leader. You’re courageous under fire, compassionate to all, and possess unmatched tactical and operational skills,” Bookout said. “You are hands down the best tactical trainer this division has. Your training plans and approach made every Soldier in this battalion better, and you grew a new generation of leaders who are better for having experienced the training path you led them on.”



The "No Fear" Wolfhound’s new commander joins the Bronco Brigade after serving as a liaison officer at the Joint Interagency Task Force-Nation Capital Region in Washington D.C.



Leszczynski thanked those that helped him reach this point in his career, his Family, and acknowledged the Wolfhounds for their sacrifice to service during his change of command remarks.



“It’s important to understand that without all of you, there would be nothing to command and no reason for a guidon. No need for occasions like this,” Leszczynski said. “Most of you joined the Army during a time of war, or at least a time of extreme uncertainty, and your courage and sacrifice can never be understated. Thank you for what you’ve already done, and what you’re about to do for this battalion, brigade, division and the Army.”



Leszczynski’s assumption of command comes at an important time for 2-27 Infantry Battalion. The “No Fear” Wolfhounds will complete the Bronco Brigade's Pathways rotation with Operation Cartwheel in Fiji later this summer.