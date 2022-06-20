Pacific Partnership Kicks off in Vietnam

Phu Yen, Vietnam, June 20, 2022 – Leaders from Vietnam and Pacific Partnership kicked off the mission during an opening ceremony at Nghinh Phong Square, June 20.



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. In Vietnam, the Pacific Partnership 22 team, comprised of representatives from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will work together with their Vietnamese counterparts on a range of activities and projects benefiting the local community in Phu Yen and the people of Vietnam.



“This is a tangible reflection of the spirit of the Pacific Partnership mission: strengthening international ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region and fostering multilateral cooperation and partnership. In short, we are strengthening our growing friendships, like the one we share with Vietnam,” said Capt. Hank Kim, Pacific Partnership mission commander.



“Through the Pacific Partnership engagements we have planned together with our Vietnamese colleagues – whether medical engagements, engineering projects, community outreach or band concerts – we are not only getting to know each other better, but also making a lasting impact in local communities.”



While in Phu Yen, Pacific Partnership will provide tailored medical, dental care; construct new buildings for Lam Son Primary School, An Ninh Dong, and Phuoc Hau Primary School; and exchange expertise related to disaster response processes and procedures. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will perform alongside Vietnamese musicians during a variety of community engagements.



“Throughout Pacific Partnership over the next two weeks, participants will share the wealth of each other’s experiences and improve the lines of communication needed to work together,” Kim said.



“In addition to our medical and humanitarian assistance disaster relief work, our personnel have been involved in a number of engineering projects throughout the area, building three schools for the local community. These combined projects not only help improve the infrastructure for local youth, but also build lasting bonds of friendship and trust.”



The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrived at Vung Ro Port, Phu Yen, Vietnam, June 19, marking the first stop for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22).



Editor’s Note: During a press conference held before the opening ceremony, Vietnamese officials issued the following statement.



PP22 PROGRAM IN PHU YEN PROVINCE

Tuy Hoa, Phu Yen, June 20, 2022.



Based on the approval of the Government of Vietnam, the Pacific Partnership Program 2022 (Pacific Partnership - PP22) has officially been started to implement in Phu Yen province, Vietnam on June 20, 2022. A part from the participation of experts in the fields of medicine, construction, and disaster response from the U.S. Navy, there are also experts and doctors from Australia, the [the United Kingdom], and Japan.

This is the second time PP has been held in Phu Yen province and the province has been actively coordinating with ministries and sectors of the U.S. to organize PP22 from June 20 to July 3, 2022 in order to promote cooperation in the field of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to enhance the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the U.S. as well as the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and all the participating countries.



During the implementation of PP22, the PP22 command group of the U.S. and other countries is going to pay a courtesy visit to the Provincial People's Committee of Phu Yen and coordinate with local agencies to carry out humanitarian activities: medical examination and treatment for the local; exchange of medical expertise; new construction and renovation of schools and clinics while participating in community exchanges and co-hosting [humanitarian assistance and disaster relief] workshops.



Pacific Partnership is a multinational humanitarian assistance program initiated by the United States Government in response to one of the world's most catastrophic natural disasters: the tsunami in December 2004 destroying many places in South and Southeast Asia. This is the largest [humanitarian assistance and disaster relief] program in the region.

