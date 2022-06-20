A Co 2-121 IN conducts ambush training at XCTC

Photo By Sgt. Tori Miller | U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers from the Griffin-based Alpha Company,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tori Miller | U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers from the Griffin-based Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepare an M136E1 AT4-CS confined space light anti-armor weapon during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 19, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained Platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tori Miller. see less | View Image Page

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers with the Griffin-based Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a dismounted ambush on a lightly armored convoy during the Exportable Combat Training Capacity (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga. on June 19, 2022.



XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy. Commanders will use this exercise to assess their unit’s capabilities during live-fire activities and controlled scenarios.



“The purpose of this training is to give all levels throughout the formation an opportunity to appropriately set an ambush on an enemy element,” said Staff Sgt. Antonio Smith, Squad Leader, Alpha Company. “Right here, right now, it’s just training. We are trying to get everyone set up on the same standard operating procedures (SOP). That way, we are more lethal in the future.”



Soldiers in the 2nd platoon are diverse in experience levels. The platoon has one Soldier who is only four months out of one station unit training (OSUT) at Fort Benning, Ga., and a Staff Sgt. newly promoted into the platoon sergeant role. These are their first exercises in their new respective positions.



“This lane consists of two vehicles that roll through a specified area, and the platoon set up in a position to ambush those enemy vehicles as they move through the objective,” said Master Sgt. Lawrence Patrowski, of the Augusta-based 2nd Battalion, 347 Regiment (Training Support Battalion). “This training and scenario allow the commanders to see what their Soldiers are capable of and give them a chance to assess their training objectives.”



The Soldiers dismounted from light medium tactical vehicles at the tactical assembly area and immediately began pulling 360-degree security. The platoon sent out a four-person element to the objective rally point (ORP) and set up the northern and southern security elements, which provided overwatch security for the entire platoon near the objective. This element was the first to set in on the objective: a designated linear danger area (LDA). The platoon set up its assault points between the northern and southern security elements, where the Soldiers waited for the enemy convoy to cross the objective point. The goal was to ambush in an area the squad leaders called the “kill box.”



“The element of surprise is a critical tool for any military force, especially the infantry,” said Smith. “If we have the element of surprise, it makes it an easier fight and the increases possibility of fewer American casualties.”



Once the convoy passed through, Soldiers engaged the simulated enemy by initiating fires and moving through the objective after disabling the armored vehicles. After driving through the objective, the squad leaders accounted for all their personnel and then moved the platoon back to their ORP before conducting an after-action review (AAR).



“We use this training to determine what errors or friction points we as a company have,” Said Smith. “The leadership will evaluate and implement changes to fix those errors. That way we are better set for when we move down range in the future.”