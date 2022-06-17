U.S. 4th Fleet and MARFORSOUTH Complete Caraibes 2022

Courtesy Photo | 220613-N-CJ603-1283 CARIBBEAN SEA (June 13, 2022)—Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220613-N-CJ603-1283 CARIBBEAN SEA (June 13, 2022)—Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Amanda Bishop gives signals to the pilot in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 on the flight deck of the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), during exercise Caraibes 2022, June 13, 2022. Caraibes 2022 is a French led, combined and joint training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets. This multi-national exercise aims to promote cooperation among regional forces and their collective ability to successfully provide humanitarian assistance/disaster relief in response to a natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Speer/Released) see less | View Image Page

Forces assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, and II Marine Expeditionary Force conducted exercise Caraibes 2022, June 7-17, 2022.



Caraibes 2022 was a combined and joint training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets. Led by the French Armed Forces of the Antilles (FAA), this multi-national exercise promoted cooperation among regional forces and their collective ability to successfully provide humanitarian assistance/disaster relief (HADR) in response to a natural disaster.



Coinciding with the start of hurricane season (June to November), the exercise began with a scenario simulating a hurricane that would severely impact the islands in the region. Participating countries, which included Canada, France, and the Netherlands, along with observers from Brazil, Barbados, Colombia, Dominican Republic, and Trinidad and Tobago, assembled a task force to plan and conduct HADR operations in response. Forces first coordinated planning efforts inport, and then went to sea and conducted a series of events to practice and demonstrate the interoperability and combined capabilities of forces working together.



“The valuable training we conducted here capitalizes on one of our greatest strengths - trust and military professionalism while working with partners around the globe,’ said Rear Adm. Doug Sasse, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “Our collective capabilities are stronger than those of any individual organization, and together, we will continue to develop a team of partners, more resilient and capable of addressing shared challenges in this part of the world.”



U.S. forces included: USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), USS Billings (LCS 15), Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2, and Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Forces South (MARFORSOUTH), Marine Corps Advisor Company B, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266, and Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 22.



The exercise took place on the French Caribbean islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante, and Saint-Martin, with a total of 11 surface units, 10 air assets, and over 2,500 people.



Amphibious landings were executed to transport U.S. and French Marines to conduct field exercises as well as demonstrate the ability to move personnel, gear and vehicles to remote areas that may not otherwise be accessible due to damage from a natural disaster. Forces also practiced events such as rescue and assistance, firefighting and first aid, maritime interdiction operations, maneuvering drills, and cross-decking of aircraft and personnel.



“The opportunity to work in the air, on land, and on sea with our French counterparts proved to be invaluable training and an experience my crew will never forget,” said Cmdr Brett Seeley, commanding officer of Billings. “We were able to strengthen interoperability and enhance relationships to ensure we are prepared to work together as a team to support our mutual interests in the region.”



The Navy and Marine Corps team serves a vital role in crisis response efforts in the region and compliment each other’s capabilities well to provide support to effected areas. Working in coordination with host nation and civilian agencies, the naval team provides significant resources that save lives and reduce suffering. These capabilities grow as more allies and partners work together; Caraibes 2022 aims at developing the interoperability of the partners in the Caribbean to leverage their collective efficiency in rescuing the population, medical evacuations, and the distribution of vital goods such as food, water, and medical supplies.



Concluding with a closing ceremony in Martinique, Caraibes 2022 helped to ensure the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, along with partner nations, are prepared and able to rapidly respond to a humanitarian crisis.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.