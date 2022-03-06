George H.W. Bush Sets Fleet Standard: Weapons Department Breaks Inspection Record

Courtesy Photo | 220603-N-UL352-2014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220603-N-UL352-2014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 3, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) assemble Mark 62 and Mark 63 Airborne Quick Strike Mines June 3, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN— The Weapons Department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush set a Navy record during a recent Mine Readiness Assessment (MRA) while the ship was underway for the Composite Unit Training Exercise, June 3, 2022.



G-3 Division Sailors assembled ten mines – five Mark 62 Airborne Quick Strike Mines and five Mark 63 Airborne Quick Strike Mines – in two hours and 29 minutes to set the new fleet standard.



“At first we just couldn’t make the three hour mark to pass, but every single day we worked to get our time down to two hours and 19 minutes,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Anita Zyskowski, the day check leading petty officer. “We could have gotten it done faster but because of the importance of the assessment we took the extra time to take a second look to make sure every last step was followed. We got an outstanding for it.”



Most of the crew never completed an MRA before, Zyskowski being the exception having completed one as an aviation ordnanceman airman recruit.



“The MRA is a very stressful assessment,” said Zyskowski. “We are given three hours to assemble 10 mines for the assessment, so every single day we practiced assembling the mines.”



To prepare for the MRA, the division completed more than 35 hours of shipboard training and three separate off-ship classes with Naval Air Force Atlantic’s Mobile Ordnance Training Team.



“G-3 Division was able to execute an aggressive training plan that led to the MRA being completed in an unprecedented 2 hours and 29 minutes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Alexa Sandifer, the Gunboss onboard George H.W. Bush. “They mastered their craft by keeping up with the ‘reps and sets.’ This team is MORE THAN READY to take the fight! I demanded excellence, not perfection and they delivered not only excellence, but ownership!”



“I got blessed with the team that I was with,” said Zyskowski. “I had four team leads: Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Amber Davis, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Beatrice Anima, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tyler Fenderson, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class David Palomino. These four were able to get everything done perfectly like they have been doing it forever. They led an awesome crew and I am so glad I got to work with every single one of them.”



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and its Information Warfare Commander.



