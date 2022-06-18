Carrier Strike Group 5 Concludes Valiant Shield 2022

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2022) The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) concluded Valiant Shield 2022, June 17.



Valiant Shield is a biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enabled real-world proficiency in sustaining joint interoperability through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.



"On America's only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, our strike group team synchronized our combat capability with USS Abraham Lincoln, showing off the 100-year U.S. Navy carrier legacy while reinforcing our commitment to the region today that helps build real-world proficiency," said Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Task Force (CTF) 70/Carrier Strike Group 5. "Working directly with USS Tripoli as an Expeditionary Strike Force and joining with aircraft, ships, submarines, and expeditionary units from across 7th Fleet, every facet of naval power came together with the joint force to make this a successful and memorable Valiant Shield 2022."



During the 14 days Valiant Shield occurred, the various units of CSG 5 conducted a variety of simulated and real-world events to certify their capabilities in every area of operation.



“This exercise demonstrates our ability to integrate other service components to respond to operational missions throughout the region and across various warfighting domains,” said Capt. Walt Mainor, Deputy Commodore Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and embarked Sea Combat Commander. “Together, we are able to conduct precise, lethal long-range maritime fires and demonstrate the strength and versatility of our Joint Force to support a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”



Ronald Reagan, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Tripoli (LHA 7), and aircraft belonging to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and CVW 3 joined together for formation sailing in the Philippine Sea, along with their escort destroyers and cruisers.



The Golden Falcons of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 12 led a helicopter visit, board, search, and seizure (HVBSS) drill conducted by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 team aboard USS Benfold (DDG 65). HSC-12 led this event to expand their proficiency in HVBSS, integrate CSG-5 warfighting assets, and to coordinate command decisions through clear communication.



The capstone event to close out Valiant Shield was the sinking exercise (SINKEX) on the decommissioned frigate USS Vandegrift (FFG 48). USS Benfold launched a Standard Missile (SM) 6 to start the coordinated multi-domain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes. Watch standers from DESRON 15 led the event from a combat information center aboard Ronald Reagan. This event featured a sequence of live-fire events, demonstrating the joint forces' capability to deliver fires and effects in the maritime environment. New weapons were tested, along with communications technologies, to integrate cyber effects to conduct long-range, precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain strikes against a surface target at sea.



This is the ninth time Valiant Shield has been conducted. This year’s participants included Ronald Reagan, the embarked staffs of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 and DESRON 15, the numerous squadrons under CVW 5, Tripoli, Benfold as well as cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), with approximately 200 aircraft and an estimated 13,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps and Space Force.



The exercise took place in the Joint Region Marianas area of operations including Palau, Naval Base Guam, Andersen Air Force Base, and in the off-shore Mariana Island Range Complex, with some training events also occurring in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



The various units of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group are conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo- Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2022 Date Posted: 06.19.2022 22:19 Story ID: 423360 Location: AT SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Strike Group 5 Concludes Valiant Shield 2022, by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.