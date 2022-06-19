Team Truman Celebrates Juneteenth

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – The crew of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) honored Juneteenth with a celebration hosted by the ship’s Multicultural Heritage Committee, June 17, 2022.



Short for June 19th, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday in 2021 by executive order of President Joe Biden. Juneteenth commemorates the day the last Confederate community of enslaved African-Americans were emancipated in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.



“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Clauniece Bates at a ceremony on the mess decks. “Although it has long been celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans. As Juneteenth expands beyond the South, especially over the past years or so, we have been so grateful to see how it’s been embraced by the Nation.”



Bates added that Juneteenth is not centered on what we have endured, but on our capacity to love ourselves and each other through it all.

“Juneteenth isn’t steeped in trauma, it doesn’t ignore our history. It simply allows us the space we deserve to progress every day and never forget how far we have come, and continue to grow,” said Bates.

During the ceremony, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Daniel Garwood delivered a speech about the history of the first draft of the Emancipation Proclamation and the five African-American community leaders that helped shape it to what we know today.



“It is easy to read the Emancipation Proclamation in jubilance at the word freedom,” said Garwood. “However, the word ‘freedom’ takes on an entirely different tone when we unveil the untold story of Black people, and where we could have been.”



Garwood continued with explaining that the first draft of the Emancipation Proclamation pushed an idea known as colonization. This idea was that enslaved people and freed men alike would benefit from, and deserve to be, extradited to West Africa.



“The delegation was speechless,” said Garwood. “In silence they said ‘no’. In silence, they said we will not leave a country we built. In silence, they said we were born here. In silence, they said we have made it this far, so we are going all the way.”



The ceremony, also included a rendition of “Joyful Noise” from the ship’s gospel choir.



To conclude the ceremony Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer, offered his thoughts regarding the importance of diversity and unity.



“This day gives us the opportunity to remember yesterday, and look forward to tomorrow,” said Duff. “It gives us the chance to remember where we came from, each and every one of us. We know that the potential for the future; the chances, the opportunity, the ability to answer our ‘why,’ that’s the real truth of tomorrow. If we value that history, we actually learn from it, and it gives us that chance for a greater tomorrow. A chance where we come together and value the true strength diversity brings to us.”



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG); additional elements include the nine squadrons of CVW 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 28 commanded by Capt. Todd Zenner, which include: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



