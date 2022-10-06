OSU ROTC commissions first female to branch Armor

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister salutes graduating Army ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister salutes graduating Army ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) 2nd Lt. Bailey Breving as her First Salute during the Oregon State University ROTC commissioning ceremony at the McAlexander Fieldhouse in Corvallis, Oregon, June 10, 2022. After the oaths are administered, the newly commissioned second lieutenants are pinned with a gold bar and given their First Salute. Thirteen cadets were commissioned. (Photo courtesy of OSU ROTC) see less | View Image Page

When deciding which specialty to choose for her Branch as a second lieutenant, Cadet Bailey Breving chose Armor. She did not realize at the time that she would become the first female commissioned in that branch at Oregon State University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.

“When I decided to branch Armor, the cadre had no idea I would be the first female from OSU in that that branch,” 2nd Lt. Breving said. “They are good about letting us come to our own conclusions and decisions.”

Breving’s public affairs (PA) experience in the Oregon Army National Guard (ORARNG) as a specialist in the 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD) helped her to make her decision. Covering a variety of units and events enabled Breving to have a unique opportunity to meet Soldiers and see the different units in action.

“I considered the experience I had in PA and also realized all my mentors who made a difference in my life were Armorers in their military career,” she said. “I got some experience on a Stryker tactics and maneuvers with 1-82 CAV B troop in Redmond. Track tanks are my favorite to cover PA-wise. I felt most naturally called to Armor.”

In 2016, she was garnering experience on Capitol Hill as an intern with Congressman French Hill (AR). Breving was able to work alongside a veteran team staffed by service men and women who served in the Armed Forces.

“I was impressed and motivated by their journeys and decided to enlist in the ORARNG because I was going to school there,” she said. She enlisted that same year.

Looking for a break from college, she did some research.

“I found the PA military occupational specialty on a google search and thought I could be a PA organizational asset,” she said. “It was a good alternate option.”

Breving enlisted as a Soldier in PA, joined the 115th MPAD, and there was provoked into becoming an officer.

“One day, joking around with a noncommissioned officer (NCO) he said, ‘Breving would never be an officer or a leader.’ I guess took that joke a little too far,” she said.

She thought about what he said, considering what it means to be an officer, and how it compliments PA and decided to become that officer.

“The Army’s greatest asset are the people. PA tells the soldier’s story. I realized being an officer means taking care of people. It aligned with my values and what I wanted to do,” she said. “It was a perfect fit.”

That NCO was her First Salute.

Breving first duty station is with 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, Alpha Co., Albany, but may not be her last.

“This is a good gig,” she said. “I will be in as long as my body will let me, and my enthusiasm and energy stay jazzed. I plan on quite a few more years if I can be good for the military and the military is good for me.”

Recently, Breving covered the 2021 Presidential election for the State PAO and this year she was part of a delegation to Washington, D.C. for OSU. The delegation conducted a week-long lobby for university issues, talked with Congressman Jeff Merkley about provided support for additional hires in education, policies, climate change, and non-traditional student care. Breving’s Capitol Hill experience may influence her in the run for the top rank.

“I would love to be a general and paint my office pink,” she said. “That would be awesome!”