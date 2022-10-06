OSU ROTC Commissioning Class ‘22: Whatever it takes

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. David McRae, ROTC Professor of Military Science, addresses soon-to-be...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. David McRae, ROTC Professor of Military Science, addresses soon-to-be commissioned cadets during the Oregon State University ROTC commissioning ceremony at the McAlexander Fieldhouse in Corvallis, Oregon, June 10, 2022. The cadets recited the Federal Oath of Office and, for National Guard Soldiers, the State of Oregon Oath of Office before commissioned they are pinned with a gold bar and given their First Salute. Thirteen cadets were commissioned. (Photo courtesy of OSU ROTC) see less | View Image Page

Graduating Army ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) cadets gathered at Oregon State University for their commissioning ceremony at McAlexander Fieldhouse June 10, 2022. Thirteen cadets received their gold bars and First Salute in the first full graduation since COVID.

The cadets experienced four years of training, military education, planning and execution of those plans in the classroom and field exercises. The cadre needed to be creative when COVID-19 hit as to make the most of their training and education.

“During the last year we added in [more] training opportunities. We truly made this an internship year,” said Lt. Col. David McRae, ROTC Professor of Military Science. “Think about everything we did: 30 labs, three field exercises, hundreds of hours of volunteer work, and dozens of color guard events.”

The cadets were pushed beyond normal college expectations. They got up early for physical training, ran staff and training meetings, presented back brief plans and coordinated details with the cadre.

“This is a time for them to make mistakes, talk things through and learn from those mistakes so they don’t make them in their new positions,” said Lt. Col. McRae. “We want them to start off right.”



The cadets’ future success depends not only on their own hard work, but also on the cadre-their teaching, mentorship, leadership, and guidance. The cadets must trust the cadre to lead them in the best way possible.

“You trust that we put you through all this in order to better prepare you for the ‘real’ Army.” McRae said. “You trust that we actually believe in the process and the outcomes that we talked about; that when we say we want you to be the leaders that America’s sons and daughters deserve, that we truly mean it.”

Being the best doesn’t come easy. Three were able to achieve top ranks across the nation. Second Lieutenants Mia L. McAdams, Wyatt R. Paschal, and Henry A. Veitenhans are named as Distinguished Military Graduates in the United States Army Cadet Command. They rank in the top 20 percent of all cadets commissioning as per National Order of Merit List. One of the three cadets is number 60 out of more than 3700 in the nation.

Not all training happens on the college campus. The cadets must also complete an Advanced Camp training event during their junior year. The training is a 35-day evaluation in Fort Knox, KY, and is a requirement for any ROTC Cadet looking to earn a commission in the Army after their education is completed. This training is designed to develop a cadet’s critical thinking and critical thinking skills, and to forge them into tough, adaptable leaders who can thrive in ambiguous and complex environments. Cadets are evaluated on their ability to lead at the squad and platoon levels, both in garrison and tactical environments.

During Advanced Camp, three received an overall Outstanding rating, seven received the second highest rating of Excellent and three were awarded the RECONDO badge. The badge is a historically difficult honor given to a small part of all Cadets who display superior skills at Advanced Camp. They must exceed the standards in Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), confidence courses, land navigation, marksmanship, first aid, CBRN, and the 12-mile foot march.

“Just as important, nine of them were rated by their peers in the top three cadets in their squad,” said McRae. “We can’t ensure outcomes, but we can ensure the cadets are prepared for camp and that they will be teammates that help lift up their peers.”

As part of the cadets’ education and training, the cadre also teach intangible life skills.

“Always remember the three Cs- competence, character, and commitment,” McRae said. “Live these three Cs and your Soldiers will never doubt you.”

Keynote speaker, Col. Russell Gibson, the Deputy United States Property and Fiscal Officer for Oregon, added to McRae’s three Cs.

“Character: doing the right thing when no one is watching; competence: being technically and tactically proficient; and committed: think of bacon and eggs- the chicken is involved, but the pig is committed.” He also added courage: having candor when someone tells the hard truth that needs to be heard, “Taking the first step and having a conversation with someone.”

The cadets recited the Federal Oath of Office and, for National Guard Soldiers, the State of Oregon Oath of Office before commissioned they are pinned with a gold bar and given their First Salute.

The First Salute, the final part of the commissioning ceremony, is given to the officers from friends, family members and mentors. Custom has it that in the Revolutionary War officers were assigned an enlisted Soldier to teach and train the regiment’s history and traditions to them, as well as ensure all equipment met the proper standards. These selected Soldiers received one dollar each month for this duty. Today, the coin is the symbolic receipt of respect due to the newly earned rank and position. The officer picks an NCO of their choosing, to give a minted silver dollar in the year they graduate as a thank you for all the training they received from the NCO.

The 2nd Lts. also addressed the audience, NCOs and fellow officers. They listed qualities of the cadre as passionate, extraordinary, dedicated, mentors and friends. They listed qualities of their peers as thoughtful, self-less, motivated, organized, having intense focus, hardworking, committed, supportive, and inspiring. With so many common traits, they still chose a variety of branches and services in which to become a part.

The 2022 graduating second lieutenants will be begin their service in a variety of areas. Six will go on to Active duty, two to the Army Reserves, and five to the Oregon Army National Guard. They will be joining the ranks of Infantry, Transportation, Field Artillery, Aviation, Armor, Military Police, and specialty occupations

One hundred percent of the cadets received their branch choice.

“The national average is 78 percent,” said McRae. “Sometimes you will have to put in years of hard work if you truly want something.”

There is a reason OSU ROTC program is called the “West Pont of the West.” Lieutenants have been commissioned through ROTC at the McAlexander Fieldhouse on the OSU campus since 1912. This year the program is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The cadets join a history of cadets launching their careers from OSU in Corvallis, Oregon. During World War II, OSU became known as the” West Point of the West” commissioned more officers than any other non-military academy in the nation. Since then, more than nine thousand graduates and former students served on active duty during the war years. During the last 35 years, more than 1500 lieutenants received their commission at OSU.

The Army ROTC alumni continue their proud heritage of dedicated service to the nation, while the graduating officers accept the challenges in front of them as they prepare to be tomorrow’s leaders.

“You have been trained by the some of the best officers and noncommissioned officers that the Army has,” McRae said. He encouraged the new 2nd Lts. as they head on to their new units, new responsibilities, and new Soldiers.

“Treat them fairly, always remember the power of good in you,” McRae added. “Sometimes you have to live up to the motto you chose for this year- ‘Whatever it takes.’”