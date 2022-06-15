George H.W. Bush Celebrates Flight Deck Milestone

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson | 220615-N-SY758-3033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 15, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, attached to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson | 220615-N-SY758-3033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 15, 2022) An E/A-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) for the 80,000th recovery, June 15, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) celebrated the milestone of 80,000 catapult launches and 80,000 trap recoveries, June 15-16.

Eighty-thousand is a major accomplishment for any aircraft carrier.



“Eighty-thousand, mishap-free launches and recoveries represent the keen attention to detail, unyielding procedural compliance, and the tremendous magnitude of hard work and effort it takes to keep the catapults and arresting gear running, again and again,” said Cmdr. Michael Witt, air boss of George H.W. Bush. “All hands on this ship contribute daily to the safe launch and recovery of aircraft, and we all collectively share a piece of this milestone.”



Flight operations require all hands to be vigilant and situationally aware while working on a dynamic flight deck. It is an inherently dangerous carrier function that is essential to completing the mission.



“Another fantastic milestone achieved by the warriors and leaders aboard the mighty warship George H.W. Bush,” said Capt. David Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “The tenacity and grit of Team Jackpot never ceases to amaze me. It is an achievement to be proud of as we continue to develop and strengthen as a combat-ready lethal force - ready be ambassadors of our nation and support national security objectives, decisively deter aggression, and defeat adversaries with overwhelming forces as a tactically-sound cohesive team.”



The 80,000th launch was completed by an E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, and the recovery was an E/A-18G Growler aircraft, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, both attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 – the air wing embarked aboard George H.W. Bush.



CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAQ-140, VAW-121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



The George H.W. Bush CSG is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security.