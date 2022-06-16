Coast Guard medevacs injured crewmember from fishing vessel near Esther Island, Alaska

Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak helicopter aircrew is pictured on the roof of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak helicopter aircrew is pictured on the roof of the Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, after the crew medically evacuated an injured crewmember from a fishing vessel near Esther Island, June 16, 2022. After the crewmember was injured, the Silver Storm crew set anchor and administered first aid, but called for assistance when they were unable to control the bleeding. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward deployed to Cordova, medically evacuated an injured crewmember from the fishing vessel Silver Storm near Esther Island, Thursday.



The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to Providence Hospital in Anchorage to receive higher medical care.



At 6:36 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders received a relay from crewmembers aboard the vessel Nordic Lady requesting medical assistance for a 60-year-old male crewmember aboard the Silver Storm, who reportedly suffered from head trauma and required further medical attention.



After the crewmember was injured, the Silver Storm crew set anchor and administered first aid, but called for assistance when they were unable to control the bleeding.



The Coast Guard aircrew departed Cordova at 7 p.m. and hoisted the individual near Esther Lake.



The patient was reportedly in good condition when he was transferred to the Anchorage hospital personnel.