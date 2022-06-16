Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewmember from fishing vessel near Esther Island, Alaska

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewmember from fishing vessel near Esther Island, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward deployed to Cordova, medically evacuated an injured crewmember from the fishing vessel Silver Storm near Esther Island, Thursday.

    The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew safely hoisted and transported the patient to Providence Hospital in Anchorage to receive higher medical care.

    At 6:36 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders received a relay from crewmembers aboard the vessel Nordic Lady requesting medical assistance for a 60-year-old male crewmember aboard the Silver Storm, who reportedly suffered from head trauma and required further medical attention.

    After the crewmember was injured, the Silver Storm crew set anchor and administered first aid, but called for assistance when they were unable to control the bleeding.

    The Coast Guard aircrew departed Cordova at 7 p.m. and hoisted the individual near Esther Lake.

    The patient was reportedly in good condition when he was transferred to the Anchorage hospital personnel.

