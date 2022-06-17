TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – One month ago, May 18, 2022, Travis AFB and the City of Fairfield entered into a blanket intergovernmental support agreement (IGSA).
An IGSA is an agreement between DOD installations and state or local government that serves the best interests of both parties and improves installation support services and mission readiness.
The nonbinding letter of intent for the IGSA revealed the city’s position to offer services to Travis AFB through the use of municipal employees and subcontractors in a timely manner.
Speaking on the behalf of the city, David Gassaway, City of Fairfield interim city manager, believes Fairfield can provide Travis AFB with a professional workforce to benefit both parties.
“The city currently enjoys a strong relationship with Travis AFB, and we see this venture as another opportunity to grow the relationship,” said Gassaway.
Travis AFB is committed to continue developing relationships within our community and to keep leaning forward with the City of Fairfield.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 19:04
|Story ID:
|423317
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB furthering community ties with City of Fairfield, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT