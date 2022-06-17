Travis AFB furthering community ties with City of Fairfield

Courtesy Photo | City of Fairfield letter of intent for an intergovernmental support agreement (IGSA)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | City of Fairfield letter of intent for an intergovernmental support agreement (IGSA) to U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 18, 2022. The nonbinding letter of intent for the IGSA revealed the city’s position to offer services to Travis AFB through the use of municipal employees and subcontractors in a timely manner. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – One month ago, May 18, 2022, Travis AFB and the City of Fairfield entered into a blanket intergovernmental support agreement (IGSA).



An IGSA is an agreement between DOD installations and state or local government that serves the best interests of both parties and improves installation support services and mission readiness.



The nonbinding letter of intent for the IGSA revealed the city’s position to offer services to Travis AFB through the use of municipal employees and subcontractors in a timely manner.



Speaking on the behalf of the city, David Gassaway, City of Fairfield interim city manager, believes Fairfield can provide Travis AFB with a professional workforce to benefit both parties.



“The city currently enjoys a strong relationship with Travis AFB, and we see this venture as another opportunity to grow the relationship,” said Gassaway.



Travis AFB is committed to continue developing relationships within our community and to keep leaning forward with the City of Fairfield.