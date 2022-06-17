JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett relieved Rear Adm. Timothy Kott as commander of Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), June 17.



Kott assumed command in June 2021, and led CNRH and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (MIDPAC) until a formal transition of MIDPAC to a single operationally focused battle staff that will oversee and operate with Hawaii-based surface ships.



“It was an honor and privilege to work alongside the active-duty, reserve and civilian employees of Navy Region Hawaii and MIDPAC in the historic and beautiful location of Pearl Harbor,” said Kott. “I am grateful to our local partners and ohana who supported us and helped us achieve our vital mission here.”



Kott is retiring from the Navy after 32 years of distinguished service.



Barnett comes to Hawaii after serving as Commander, Navy Region Southwest where he led shore operations to support more than 325,000 Sailors, Marines, family members and retirees across 10 installations.



“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in Hawaii,” said Barnett. “This is an area of great importance both historically and strategically. I look forward to collaborating with our community leaders and partners as we continue to work together on issues that impact all of us.”



CNRH oversees the U.S. Navy's largest and most strategic island base in the Pacific. The Navy region extends over 23,000 acres of land and water on Oahu and Kauai and serves as the host for the headquarters of seven major Navy commands, including the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 06.17.2022 18:21 Story ID: 423312 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Region Hawaii Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.