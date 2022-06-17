Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers prepare to safeguard World Athletics Championships

Photo By Sgt. Hunter Bomar | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Jamieson, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hunter Bomar | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Jamieson, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) specialist in the 102nd Civil Support Team, sends information to his teammates on the floor below through radio during a training exercise at the Volcanoes Baseball Stadium, Keizer, Oregon, June 10, 2022. Joint Hazard Assessment Teams collaborated together during a CBRNE Characterization Exploitation and Mitigation Course, coordinating their efforts to prepare for the World Athletic Championships in July. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Hunter C. Bomar) see less | View Image Page

KEIZER, Ore. – The 102nd Civil Support Team (CST), Oregon Army National Guard, is preparing once again to assist civil authorities in safeguarding Oregon citizens. The city of Eugene requested the CST to work in conjunction with the Eugene Police Department by providing 24-hour Joint Hazard Assessment Team Operations for the World Athletics Championships.



The championships will take place at Hayward Field, University of Oregon, in Eugene from July 15-24. The event, dubbed Oregon 22, will take place in the U.S for the first time in history. Approximately 2,000 of the best track and field athletes from more than 200 countries will compete.



To train for the mission, the 102nd CST hosted a Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) Characterization, Exploitation, and Mitigation Course in Keizer, Oregon, at the Volcanoes Stadium, June 6-9. Participants of the training also included federal, state, and city emergency first responders throughout the State of Oregon.



“The training is designed around worse case scenarios concerning a large-scale threat,” said Maj. Richard Hosmer, commander, 102nd CST, Oregon Army National Guard. “The work that's going into it right now is to ensure that everyone understands their roles, and we complement each other's mission to collectively achieve the overall objective, which is to keep the community safe.”



Sgt. Jeremy Jamieson, CBRNE specialist and survey team member, 102nd CST, Oregon Army National Guard, said the training is invaluable. “We learn how to create a one-set mind, where if we see a problem, we are able to assess that problem, so if we do have a situation, we can handle it and make sure everyone is safe.”



Joint Hazard Assessment Teams will work throughout Oregon 22 to locate and respond to any potentially suspicious packages, persons, or threats of interest. Each team consists of a fire-hazmat, police bomb technician, explosive K9 handler, and a CST member. They’re designed to assess a multitude of threats from a legal, environmental, safety, and law enforcement perspective.



“It’s cool I get to work with a bunch of different agencies to make sure that people are safe and can enjoy the world games, knowing that they will be going home at the end of the day," Jamieson said, “and for me, that’s super important.”