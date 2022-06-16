Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Changes Command

    Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii change of command

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Story by Theanne Tangen 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Capt. Cameron J. Geertsema relieved Capt. James “Gordie”.
    Meyer as the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii during a ceremony at
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 16.

    Rear Adm. Dean A. VanderLey, commander of NAVFAC Pacific was the keynote speaker, and also presented Meyer
    with the Legion of Merit Medal for his service as commander of NAVFAC Hawaii.

    NAVFAC Hawaii employs 1,400 highly-skilled civilian federal workers and 200 military personnel including Navy Civil
    Engineer Corps Officers, enlisted Seabees as well as officer and enlisted members of the Air Force 647th Civil Engineer
    Squadron.

    “NAVFAC Hawaii is one of our more challenging Facilities Engineering Systems Command,” said VanderLey.

    Within a compact footprint, NAVFAC Hawaii is responsible for infrastructure that includes: One of the largest in-house
    workforces in the NAVFAC enterprise; one of only four public shipyards in the Navy; the homeport for significant
    surface and subsurface combatants; a significant Joint Base that includes a major Air Force airfield adjoining an
    international airport; substantial leased land for training and operations; Marine Corps Base Hawaii; one of the most
    critical testing ranges in the DoD, the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF); the largest underground bulk fuel storage
    facility in the Navy’s inventory; and located in the vicinity of multiple four-star commands.

    “I am extremely proud of everything that NAVFAC Hawaii has accomplished under Gordie’s leadership,” said
    VanderLey. “Gordie has a level of personal sacrifice and engagement greater than any officer I’ve ever seen. He is a
    commanding officer that will do whatever it takes, no matter what it takes, and no matter how hard he has to work to
    do it.”

    During Meyer’s leadership, NAVFAC Hawaii brought electrical islanding capability to PMRF, nearly $300 million of
    construction work in place along with almost $600 million in designs, injury mishaps decreased by 24 percent,
    developed and awarded one of the most complex innovative sustainment, restoration, modernization-funded projects
    (admin facility) in the Navy, completed the transition from Navy Working Capital Fund to General Fund, and support to
    Marine Corps Forces Design.

    “The most important thing for me is to thank everyone for everything they have done the past two years,” said Meyer.
    “It has been great being a part of the NAVFAC Hawaii Ohana. It is a bittersweet day with mixed emotions as it is hard
    to say goodbye, but I am looking forward to seeing the great things Capt. Geertsema is going to do.”

    Meyer will be staying in Hawaii and will serve as the lead for supporting the NAVFAC organization responsible for
    defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

    “Welcome aboard to Capt. “Cam” Geertsema,” said VanderLey. “Cam is a truly remarkable officer. Having served
    closely with him as my deputy commander, he has gained my full trust. I can’t imagine a better officer to take charge
    of NAVFAC Hawaii. I am looking forward to the continued success of having both Gordie and Cam working here for
    NAVFAC Hawaii.”

    Geertsema recently held the position of vice commander at NAVFAC Pacific for the past two years. He is a registered
    engineer in the state of Texas, a certified energy manager, designated a Seabee combat warfare specialist, and a
    member of the acquisition professional community (Level III, Facilities Engineer & Contracting).

    NAVFAC Hawaii is the Navy’s single touch-point for all facilities engineering products and services in Hawaii. It delivers
    and maintains quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, and public
    works services to Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Department of Defense supported commands and other federal
    agency customers in the state.

