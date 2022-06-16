NAVFAC Hawaii Changes Command

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Capt. Cameron J. Geertsema relieved Capt. James “Gordie”.

Meyer as the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii during a ceremony at

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 16.



Rear Adm. Dean A. VanderLey, commander of NAVFAC Pacific was the keynote speaker, and also presented Meyer

with the Legion of Merit Medal for his service as commander of NAVFAC Hawaii.



NAVFAC Hawaii employs 1,400 highly-skilled civilian federal workers and 200 military personnel including Navy Civil

Engineer Corps Officers, enlisted Seabees as well as officer and enlisted members of the Air Force 647th Civil Engineer

Squadron.



“NAVFAC Hawaii is one of our more challenging Facilities Engineering Systems Command,” said VanderLey.



Within a compact footprint, NAVFAC Hawaii is responsible for infrastructure that includes: One of the largest in-house

workforces in the NAVFAC enterprise; one of only four public shipyards in the Navy; the homeport for significant

surface and subsurface combatants; a significant Joint Base that includes a major Air Force airfield adjoining an

international airport; substantial leased land for training and operations; Marine Corps Base Hawaii; one of the most

critical testing ranges in the DoD, the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF); the largest underground bulk fuel storage

facility in the Navy’s inventory; and located in the vicinity of multiple four-star commands.



“I am extremely proud of everything that NAVFAC Hawaii has accomplished under Gordie’s leadership,” said

VanderLey. “Gordie has a level of personal sacrifice and engagement greater than any officer I’ve ever seen. He is a

commanding officer that will do whatever it takes, no matter what it takes, and no matter how hard he has to work to

do it.”



During Meyer’s leadership, NAVFAC Hawaii brought electrical islanding capability to PMRF, nearly $300 million of

construction work in place along with almost $600 million in designs, injury mishaps decreased by 24 percent,

developed and awarded one of the most complex innovative sustainment, restoration, modernization-funded projects

(admin facility) in the Navy, completed the transition from Navy Working Capital Fund to General Fund, and support to

Marine Corps Forces Design.



“The most important thing for me is to thank everyone for everything they have done the past two years,” said Meyer.

“It has been great being a part of the NAVFAC Hawaii Ohana. It is a bittersweet day with mixed emotions as it is hard

to say goodbye, but I am looking forward to seeing the great things Capt. Geertsema is going to do.”



Meyer will be staying in Hawaii and will serve as the lead for supporting the NAVFAC organization responsible for

defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.



“Welcome aboard to Capt. “Cam” Geertsema,” said VanderLey. “Cam is a truly remarkable officer. Having served

closely with him as my deputy commander, he has gained my full trust. I can’t imagine a better officer to take charge

of NAVFAC Hawaii. I am looking forward to the continued success of having both Gordie and Cam working here for

NAVFAC Hawaii.”



Geertsema recently held the position of vice commander at NAVFAC Pacific for the past two years. He is a registered

engineer in the state of Texas, a certified energy manager, designated a Seabee combat warfare specialist, and a

member of the acquisition professional community (Level III, Facilities Engineer & Contracting).



NAVFAC Hawaii is the Navy’s single touch-point for all facilities engineering products and services in Hawaii. It delivers

and maintains quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, and public

works services to Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Department of Defense supported commands and other federal

agency customers in the state.

