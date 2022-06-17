17th Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron held their change of command at the fire department, June 17.
The 17th CES welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. Joshua Carroll, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Higgins, for his hard work and dedication.
The mission for the 17th CES is to provide the quality facilities, infrastructure, and customer service necessary to produce fire protection and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 16:37
|Story ID:
|423299
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
