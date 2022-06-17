17th Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | Members of the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron salute their incoming commander, U.S. Air...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | Members of the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron salute their incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Carroll, during the 17th CES change of command ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2022. The mission for the 17th CES is to provide the quality facilities, infrastructure, and customer service necessary to produce fire protection and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals. see less | View Image Page