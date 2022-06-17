Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | Members of the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron salute their incoming commander, U.S. Air

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron held their change of command at the fire department, June 17.

    The 17th CES welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. Joshua Carroll, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Christopher Higgins, for his hard work and dedication.

    The mission for the 17th CES is to provide the quality facilities, infrastructure, and customer service necessary to produce fire protection and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals.

