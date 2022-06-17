NMTSC Comptroller Receives Navy Comptroller Award

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – When Navy Lt. Amanda Rose recently onboarded with Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) here, the center was not aware they were receiving one of the rising comptroller stars in the Navy.

Rose was notified June 16 that her work at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Naples, Italy had been awarded the 2021 Department of the Navy Financial Management Team Achievement for Audit Improvement, in which she was the team lead.

“While I was the comptroller in Naples Italy, I submitted my team for an award for Comptrollership to BUMED due to all their hard work during some major financial system changes, policy changes, and the pandemic that hit Italy particular very hard,” said Rose. “My staff rose above all of the challenges and successfully transitioned all of our financial data to the new system with minimal virtual training and no onsite training.”

Her team won the Navy Medicine Financial Management Team Award for Comptrollership due to her leadership through challenging times and raising their productivity.

“I led the team to conduct financial data analysis for review as a ‘night court’ to the commander and the Executive Steering Committee,” said Rose. “The team facilitated critical financial requirements within directorates and departments to assess redirection of funds to command identified priorities. In doing so, the command was able to reallocate over $588,000 in savings to the higher priority requirements during a time of reduction in budgets.”

The command was able to source from within, avoid having to request unfunded requirements from the region, and ultimately returned funds. Her team's impact indirectly helped the regional comptroller assist other commands.

“I feel this was one of our greatest of many accomplishments,” said Rose. “I am truly humbled to have worked with such a knowledgeable, hardworking team. My team was more than deserving of this award and I am truly grateful we are being recognized for our accomplishments and that I was able to be a part of such a special team.”

Rose will now take over as the comptroller at NMTSC, which looks forward to her continuing to build successful teams within the center.

