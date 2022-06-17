17th TRSS welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Members of the 17th Training Support Squadron salute U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Renee...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Members of the 17th Training Support Squadron salute U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot, 17th TRSS incoming commander, at the 17th TRSS change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 17, 2022. Fontenot was previously stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash) see less | View Image Page