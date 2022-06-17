Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRSS welcomes new commander

    17th TRSS welcomes new commander

    Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Members of the 17th Training Support Squadron salute U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Renee...

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Support Squadron held their change of command at the Powell Event Center, June 17.

    The 17th TRSS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Linda Davis, for her hard work and dedication.

    The 17th TRSS is responsible for delivering unequaled support to forge world-class joint and coalition fire protection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.

