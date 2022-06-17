17th TRSS welcomes new commander

The 17th Training Support Squadron held their change of command at the Powell Event Center, June 17.
The 17th TRSS welcomed their incoming commander, Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Linda Davis, for her hard work and dedication.
The 17th TRSS is responsible for delivering unequaled support to forge world-class joint and coalition fire protection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.
