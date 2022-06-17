Buffalo Native Assumes Command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

Photo By Shaina Souder | Lt. Col. Colby K. Krug, a Buffalo, NY native and a veteran of the wars in Iraq and...... read more read more Photo By Shaina Souder | Lt. Col. Colby K. Krug, a Buffalo, NY native and a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District from Lt. Col. Eli S. Adams on June 17, . see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Colby K. Krug, a Buffalo, NY native and a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District from Lt. Col. Eli S. Adams on June 17.



Krug will lead the district's nearly 300 team members, responsible for projects in 16 commercial and 19 recreational Great Lakes Harbors, leadership of the Radiological Waste Design Center for USACE's Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, operation of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area, and operation of the historic Black Rock Lock, as well as many other roles across a more than 38,000 square mile area of responsibility.



“Under LTC Adams’ effective leadership, the Buffalo District successfully strengthened relationships with its partners, and over the course of his command, delivered back-to-back record years of appropriations,” said Col. Kimberly A. Peeples, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander.



“It is very humbling to be given the opportunity by both the US Army and US Army Corps of Engineers leadership to serve alongside the professionals of the Buffalo District. Everyone I have met since receiving the notice that Buffalo would be my next assignment has said nothing but positive things about my soon-to-be teammates and the District's capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Krug. “As a native of Buffalo, I am very excited for the opportunity to serve amongst the community that helped raise me and look forward to fulfilling mission sets that facilitate strength in the community, economic benefits, improved quality of life, as well as the environmental health and security of the lower great lakes region.”



“Serving our Nation and the Great Lakes as part of the Buffalo District Team has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Lt. Col. Adams. “I’m very proud of all that we’ve accomplished in the last two years – including delivery of back-to-back record years of appropriations. I’m incredibly grateful for the teamwork in the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division as well as the trust and support of all our partners, stakeholders, and elected officials. I’m also very excited for the future of the Buffalo District and know the team will be in good hands with Lt. Col. Krug.”



The formal change of command ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park aboard the U.S.S. Little Rock in Buffalo, N.Y. The change of command is a time-honored Army tradition dating back before the Civil War, and emphasizes the continuity of command and unit identity, despite changes in individual authority from one officer to another.



Lt. Col. Adams had to lead the Buffalo District during a difficult time, through the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, navigating the environment with significant skill and compassion. During his time with the district was able to double the velocity of project delivery, oversaw the District's Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program grow to the largest in USACE, annually accounting for over $90 million, and his greatest leadership challenge surrounded the disposal of dredged materials in the State of Ohio, in which his technical competence and attention to detail allowed him to navigate the myriad of legal and resource management issues associated with federal funding of dredge material disposal.



Products for Media Use:



Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720299843576