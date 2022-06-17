Fireman Jack McCraven earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Echo-202

Photo By Seaman Christian Lower | Fireman Jack McCraven is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Echo-202...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Christian Lower | Fireman Jack McCraven is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Echo-202 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., June 17, 2022. While the missions of the Coast Guard have evolved over the last two centuries, our commitment to being “Always Ready” has remained steadfast. Semper Paratus is more than a motto. It defines our legacy as the world’s best Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower) see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Jack McCraven, from Newbury, MA, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, June 17, 2022.



McCraven was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. McCraven is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 43 graduates of Recruit Company Echo-202. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“This has been the most challenging and humbling experience of my life,” said McCraven. “I could never have made it through without my shipmates. We eventually came together as a team once the initial shock of being at basic training subsided. We learned each other’s strengths and weaknesses and built each other up through all of the hard times we faced together. I am so grateful for my amazing shipmates and our company commanders who have all made this such an impactful experience for me, and I am truly honored to have been selected as our company’s Honor Graduate.”



McCraven will be stationed at Coasts Guard Air Station Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.



McCraven’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as the physical fitness, marksmanship, seamanship, and academic pennants. Echo-202 also earned the company commander, section commander, battalion commander, and Coast Guardsman pennants.



McCraven is the son of Robert and Sally McCraven and graduated from Berwick Academy in 2017. McCraven’s grandfathers Philip McCraven and Robert Scheuermann also served in the Armed Forces.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.