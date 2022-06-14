Mobility warrant officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Chief Sherilyn Mancheno was promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 14.



Mancheno was pinned by her daughters Erin Rodriguez, 9, Nadi Rodriquez, 5, and mother Yolanda Cevallos.



During her remarks, Mancheno thanked her family for supporting her military career and her senior leaders for empowering her and mentoring her.



"Thank you for opening the doors and allowing me to come to this organization," Mancheno said.



"There is a lot of knowledge here and I am an advocate for this organization and I want this organization to excel," Mancheno added.



As a mobility warrant officer in the 597th Transportation Brigade, Mancheno is a technical expert in unit movement operations and coordinates deployment and distribution actions with multinational, joint, Army, and commercial agencies.



Before becoming a warrant officer, Mancheno was a Sergeant First Class and credits her father, a Special Forces Soldier in South America, as a major influence in her career.



Mancheno also credited her coworkers, many of which are former warrant officers, for energizing her and motivating her to come to work every day.



Mancheno's advice to Soldiers interested in becoming a warrant officer: "Stay humble, where there is a will, there is a way, have the drive, keep pushing and come join the warrant officer side."



For more information, visit https://recruiting.army.mil/ISO/AWOR/882A/

