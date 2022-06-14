Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from the fishing vessel Golden Alaska, on Tuesday, near Cold Bay.



The aircrew safely transported the 57-year-old male to Anchorage, where awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel then transported him to receive a higher level of care.



At approximately 3 p.m., the 17th Coast Guard District Command Center watchstanders received the request for assistance from the vessel’s crew, reporting the individual had previously lost consciousness and was in an altered mental state.



The Air Station Kodiak aircrew launched a helo from Cold Bay and arrived on scene to conduct the medevac.

