Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn | A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuated a mariner from the...... read more read more

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from the fishing vessel Golden Alaska, on Tuesday, near Cold Bay.

    The aircrew safely transported the 57-year-old male to Anchorage, where awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel then transported him to receive a higher level of care.

    At approximately 3 p.m., the 17th Coast Guard District Command Center watchstanders received the request for assistance from the vessel’s crew, reporting the individual had previously lost consciousness and was in an altered mental state.

    The Air Station Kodiak aircrew launched a helo from Cold Bay and arrived on scene to conduct the medevac.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 14:08
    Story ID: 423284
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 
    Hometown: KODIAK, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska
    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska
    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel near Cold Bay, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Alaska
    Air Station Kodiak
    Coast Guard
    Cold Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT