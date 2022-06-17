MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – A Military Working Dog assigned to the 23rd Security Forces Squadron was retired at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 16. 2022.



During the ceremony, MDW TToby received an Honorable Meritorious Service Medal for the outstanding performance he portrayed during his 8-year Air Force career.



“He is one of a kind,” said Staff Sgt. Billy Benson, 23rd SFS MWD section kennel master. “He’s amazing at detection and is the sweetest, most loving dog you could be a round. It’s very rare you get all three of those attributes in one dog, but when you do, it’s like finding a needle in a hay stack.”



TToby has spent time with seven different handlers after his arrival to Moody Air Force Base, and has been on four deployments where he conducted explosive detection support and has assisted in several secret service missions.



“He’s pretty well known across the (Department of Defense),” Benson said. “Surprisingly, you can walk him around a lot of places and people will come up to ask asking if its TToby. We will have no idea who the person is, but they remembered TToby.”



TToby’s personality and hard work ethic is memorable as he stands as a role model for the other MWD’s.



“Since I’ve been here, he’s been the best dog in the kennels,” said Staff Sgt. Cristina Rodriguez, 23rd SFS MWD section trainer. “His personality is always good to be around and his work too. It’s great to see a dog that has the drive to work and please their handler. He’s like the perfect dog that anyone could ask for.”



After his retirement, TToby will be moving to Utah to live with one of his previous handlers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2022 Date Posted: 06.17.2022 13:52 Story ID: 423281 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD TToby retires after 8 years of service, by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.