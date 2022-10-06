Community Members Help Soldiers’ Teeth

BATESVILLE, IN – Four dental professionals from Batesville and the surrounding area donated their time Friday, June 10, 2022 to provide dental exams for soldiers with overdue dental records. Approximately 30 soldiers from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) were seen and now have updated dental records.

The unit’s continual efforts to raise dental and medical readiness levels were significantly improved because of last week’s success.

One of the soldiers seen by Dr. Brown and the volunteer team, Spc. Coyle said the day was “really quick and really smooth”, and that he would participate again in the future if given the opportunity.

Paul Tyrer, a Batesville clinic manager, gathered the personnel needed to provide successful dental exams, including Dr. Christopher Brown, DDS; Cheryl Olsen, a dental hygienist; and Morgan Meyer, a dental assistant. His team was initially contacted by Maj. Shelly Eisert, a Nurse Practitioner, who works in the Batesville area and with the 310th ESC in Indianapolis.

Eisert praised the city of Batesville for their ability to effectively rely on one another. “A small community allows us the opportunity to work together,” she said.

No volunteer willingly took credit for success of the event. Tyrer humbly stated that volunteering is simply a part of “his civic duty to help the individuals who are potentially putting their lives on the line.”

The Army Reserve team provided the administrative and logistical support to make the day run smoothly. Sgt. 1st Class Orlando Duran helped call individuals in the days and weeks leading up to the examination day and ensured all paperwork was present and completed, while Sgt. Fidelia Anyanah then conducted all in-processing and out-processing for the day. Additionally, Eisert personally provided most of the disposable materials used in examinations.

