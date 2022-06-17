Georgia National Guard senior leaders speak at Service Academy Day

Photo By Capt. Amanda Russell | The Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard speaks at Service Academy Day at...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Amanda Russell | The Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard speaks at Service Academy Day at Hangar 5, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., June 11, 2022, to emphasize the need to high caliber students to join the military. This event is the largest of its kind and the first in-person Service Academy Day event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Academy Day served as a one stop-shop where high school students had the chance to learn more about the application and nomination process and interact with representatives from the following: West Point, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines. see less | View Image Page

CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Ga. – Georgia National Guard senior leaders spoke at Academy Day, at Hangar 5, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., June 11, 2022, to emphasize the need for high caliber students to join the military.



The Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, provided insight to military opportunities for students. Carden encouraged every student to reach their full potential regardless of their branch of choice. "... at the end of the day, the United States military needs you," said Carden. "I just want you to remember a couple of things about what the military is all about: we have a shared purpose...and we run on a set of shared values.



Recruiters from the Georgia Army and Air National Guard set up booths throughout the hangar to provide additional information and answer questions.



Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Haldopoulos, chief of staff of the Georgia Air National noted the many benefits the Georgia Air National Guard has to offer and summarized why the Air National Guard is the best choice.



This event is the largest of its kind and the first in-person Service Academy Day event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Academy Day served as a one stop-shop where high school students had the chance to learn more about the application and nomination process and interact with representatives from the following: West Point, Navy, Air Force,

Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines.