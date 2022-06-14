2021 Annual Overview highlights NUWC Division Newport’s mission, people

NEWPORT, R.I. – Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport's workforce maintained the highest level of service to the fleet, despite continued operations under pandemic restrictions, and those efforts are highlighted in the command's 2021 Annual Overview.



Prepared by the Strategic Planning Office and the Public Affairs Office, the 2021 Annual Overview is posted here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/AnnualOverview2021.pdf



Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and Technical Director Ron Vien introduced the report by highlighting Division Newport’s important work.



“2021 challenged us to move forward and stay on task and we did just that!” states the introduction. “As you can see, there’s a lot of work to be done and Division Newport is at the forefront of essential fleet engineering and research.



“As a command, we continued to drive a­ffordability, technology development, and integration efforts to support Columbia-class fleet introduction on schedule and on budget. The Columbia-class will be the largest, most capable, and most advanced submarine produced by our nation, ensuring continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.



Support of the Virginia-class submarine included the introduction of Division Newport’s Virginia Payload Module, which expands the submarine’s payload and weapons capability.



For the fiscal year 2022 budget, the Navy requested $98 million for the research, development, test and evaluation of a new fast-attack submarine platform, SSN(X). “Division Newport is already playing an integral role in this next generation submarine,” the report states.



Unmanned systems continue to play a key part in future integrated Distributed Maritime Operations and Division Newport’s engineers and scientists continue to field a­ffordable, lethal, scalable, and integrated capabilities.



“Division Newport continued to equip our forces with the right mix of capabilities to enhance operational readiness and meet the challenges of a complex and competitive maritime environment,” the overview states. “Our expertise in the undersea domain is essential to the success of Project Overmatch, the Navy’s implementation of Joint All-Domain Command and Control, a Department of Defense-wide e­ffort to connect sensors and shooters across the services and generally improve networking and data capabilities.



The overview also highlights visitors, special events, innovations and 2021’s “Celebrating Our Mission, Appreciating Our People” campaign.



The 2021 Annual Overview also highlights the workforce, events and projects that were part of a productive year, along with business metrics and economic impact data.



“This year's Annual Overview serves as a reminder that our mission faces unprecedented challenges," said Public Affairs Officer Jeff Prater. “Each page of the overview features photos and passages, which showcase the Division Newport workforce's unwavering commitment to fleet support and to undersea superiority today and tomorrow."



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

