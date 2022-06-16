Fuerzas Comando 2022 Day 4 Standings

Photo By Spc. Christopher Sanchez | The Brazilian Sniper team assist each other during the sniper stress test of the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Christopher Sanchez | The Brazilian Sniper team assist each other during the sniper stress test of the Fuerzas Commando 2022 competition in La Venta, Honduras on June 16, 2022. The competition is a military exercise consisting of a skills competition between military and police Special Operations teams from the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

LA VENTA, Honduras - Days two, three, and four concluded Thursday night with Colombia taking 1st place from Honduras, June 16, 2022, at the La Venta shooting range near Tegucigalpa, Honduras. International commandos gathered in the early morning sunlight equipped with their weapon kits and live ammunition to be challenged by two obstacles before entering a shoot house for time and points. Each obstacle tested the combatant’s ability to handle stress and engage targets near and far. In the afternoon, the competitors moved to the sniper team event to challenge their abilities to engage targets at long ranges. The U.S. team made a significant jump from fifth to third place.



Partner nations competing in Fuerzas Comando 2022 are provided the opportunity to learn from each other and refine their unit tactics. In addition, by increasing their special operations capabilities, countries become more capable of confronting common threats. For more information, photos, and videos, visit our feature page at https:// www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22 or receive alerts at https://www.dvidshub.net/ alerts/features/5448.