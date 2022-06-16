Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 Day 4 Standings

    Fuerzas Comando 2022

    Photo By Spc. Christopher Sanchez | The Brazilian Sniper team assist each other during the sniper stress test of the...... read more read more

    LA VENTA, HONDURAS

    06.16.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    LA VENTA, Honduras - Days two, three, and four concluded Thursday night with Colombia taking 1st place from Honduras, June 16, 2022, at the La Venta shooting range near Tegucigalpa, Honduras. International commandos gathered in the early morning sunlight equipped with their weapon kits and live ammunition to be challenged by two obstacles before entering a shoot house for time and points. Each obstacle tested the combatant’s ability to handle stress and engage targets near and far. In the afternoon, the competitors moved to the sniper team event to challenge their abilities to engage targets at long ranges. The U.S. team made a significant jump from fifth to third place.

    Partner nations competing in Fuerzas Comando 2022 are provided the opportunity to learn from each other and refine their unit tactics. In addition, by increasing their special operations capabilities, countries become more capable of confronting common threats. For more information, photos, and videos, visit our feature page at https:// www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22 or receive alerts at https://www.dvidshub.net/ alerts/features/5448.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 12:01
    Story ID: 423261
    Location: LA VENTA, HN
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Day 4 Standings, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fuerzas Comando 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FC22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT