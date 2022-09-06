MICC leader representing Army at Cherokee Nation event

Photo By Ben Gonzales | Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey accepts a token of appreciation as the Army representative...... read more read more Photo By Ben Gonzales | Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey accepts a token of appreciation as the Army representative during the April 2022 Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow in San Antonio. The pow wow honors the traditions of the Native American Indian culture and includes dancing and singing. It is a one of more than 100 making up Fiesta San Antonio. Lowrey is the commanding general for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (June 9, 2022) -- The commanding general of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command is returning to Oklahoma as part a special concert at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.



Brig. Gen. Doug Lowrey, an Oklahoma native of Cherokee descent, will meet with Native American veterans and leaders of the Cherokee Nation prior to the concert featuring the Jazz Ambassadors of the U.S. Army Field Band.



“The Army is a direct reflection of our community. Throughout both our nation's wars and in peacetime, Native American veterans have served our nation valiantly and have significantly contributed to our legacy of success,” Lowrey said. “This homecoming represents not only an occasion to give back but also an excellent opportunity to showcase the Army’s commitment to values and champion a diverse team.”



Lowrey, the only Native American general officer on active duty, traces his roots back to Major George “Rising Fawn” Lowrey, the assistant principal chief the Cherokee Nation and member of the executive council in the mid-1800s. His father, Grady Lowrey, was an Army infantryman during the Vietnam War and retired from a local police force in Oklahoma.



Raised in nearby Claremore, the MICC commanding general attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the ROTC in 1994.



Lowrey leads about 1,300 military and civilian members of the MICC who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon.



The Jazz Ambassadors concert in Tahlequah is an opportunity for the Army to engage authentically with the Cherokee Nation and honor their incredible veteran community. The concert is presented by the Cherokee Nation Department of Veteran Affairs, and the show will open with a special performance by the Cherokee National Youth Choir.



The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the U.S. Army. Formed in 1969, the 19-member ensemble has received acclaim at home and abroad performing America's greatest original art form, jazz. Concerts by the Jazz Ambassadors entertain all types of audiences, carrying the message of patriotism and goodwill worldwide.



About the MICC

The Mission and Installation Contracting Command is headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.