Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Announces 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Story by Maj. Jordan Cochran 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. – Approximately 250 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans will participate in the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, from August 19-28. Participants will represent teams from the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Special Operations Command, and the international team from Canada.

    The 2022 DoD WG, hosted by the U.S. Army, will feature adaptive sports such as archery, cycling, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf.

    It is with great pleasure that the U.S. Marine Corps’ Wounded Warrior Regiment announces the following Marines as competitors for Team Marine Corps:

    Sgt. Andrew Blackburn
    Lance Cpl. Taylor Howard
    Staff Sgt. Stacy Blackburn-Hoelscher
    Cpl. Annika Hutsler
    Cpl. Faheemah Bostan-Ali
    Sgt. Peter Keating
    Cpl. Xavier Cardona
    Sgt. Peter Lykins
    Staff Sgt. Raymond Cardoza
    Sgt. Patrick MacDonald
    Lance Cpl. Andrea Collins
    First Sgt. Ronnie Mills
    Staff Sgt. Carlos Cruz-Tejeda
    Staff Sgt. Vicente Nevares
    Cpl. Tatiana Dodson
    Cpl. Daniel Norman
    Maj. Lisa Doring
    Staff Sgt. Corey Peterson
    Sgt. Kirstie Ennis
    Master Sgt. William Pieczarka
    Gunnery Sgt. Jayare Erickson
    Lance Cpl. Wesley Pincince
    Staff Sgt. William Galentine
    First Sgt. Cydney Rose
    Cpl. Sebastian Gallegos
    Sgt. Nina Sassano
    Lance Cpl. Luis Garcia
    Staff Sgt. Michael Scott
    Cpl. Justin Greene
    Lance Cpl. Austin Smith
    Staff Sgt. Rosendo Gutierrez Jr.
    Staff Sgt. Jack Stanfield
    Capt. Andrew Hairston
    Sgt. Taylor Terrell
    Lance Cpl. KC Higer
    Cpl. Quinton Umberger
    SSgt Robert Dominguez Gunnery Sgt. John Williams
    LCpl Donata Medinanieto Cpl Esmerelda Thomas


    These recovering service members are professionals who embody the professionalism and warrior ethos necessary to aide themselves and their fellow Marines in their journeys to recovery.

    “Being selected for Team Marine Corps is a tremendous achievement and testament to the efforts of each Marine and their families, caretakers, and support network,” said Col. Bret Hyla, Commanding Officer of the Wounded Warrior Regiment. “The Warrior Games is only one portion of the journey to recovery that we all witness. Every single day, these Marines have been driving forward toward recovery. I am extremely proud of their dedication to healing and thriving, despite the unique obstacles they all face. Congratulations, Marines!”

    Established in 2007, the Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and ensures compliance with laws and DoD instructions related to the support, recovery, and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Sailors attached to Marine units, and their family members in order to maximize their recovery as they return to duty or transition to civilian life. The regimental headquarters, located in Quantico, Virginia, oversees the operations of two Wounded Warrior battalions located at Camp Pendleton, California, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as well as multiple detachments in locations around the globe.



    For more information on the DoD Warrior Games, visit www.dodwarriorgames.com. For more information on the Wounded Warrior Regiment, find us online at www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil or on social media at www.facebook.com/wwr.usmc and www.twitter.com/USMCWWR.

    -30-


    Any media interested in interviewing or featuring athletes should contact Maj. Jordan Cochran (jordan.cochran@usmc.mil) or Capt. Johnny Henderson (johnny.henderson@usmc.mil). Prior to the DoD WG, these athletes will participate in a training camp near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Media are welcome to attend the event. Please request to receive the invite via the POCs above.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 11:17
    Story ID: 423257
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Hometown: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Announces 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team, by MAJ Jordan Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    M&RA
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT