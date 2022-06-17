U.S. Marine Corps Announces 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team

Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. – Approximately 250 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans will participate in the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, from August 19-28. Participants will represent teams from the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Special Operations Command, and the international team from Canada.
The 2022 DoD WG, hosted by the U.S. Army, will feature adaptive sports such as archery, cycling, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf.
It is with great pleasure that the U.S. Marine Corps’ Wounded Warrior Regiment announces the following Marines as competitors for Team Marine Corps:
Sgt. Andrew Blackburn
Lance Cpl. Taylor Howard
Staff Sgt. Stacy Blackburn-Hoelscher
Cpl. Annika Hutsler
Cpl. Faheemah Bostan-Ali
Sgt. Peter Keating
Cpl. Xavier Cardona
Sgt. Peter Lykins
Staff Sgt. Raymond Cardoza
Sgt. Patrick MacDonald
Lance Cpl. Andrea Collins
First Sgt. Ronnie Mills
Staff Sgt. Carlos Cruz-Tejeda
Staff Sgt. Vicente Nevares
Cpl. Tatiana Dodson
Cpl. Daniel Norman
Maj. Lisa Doring
Staff Sgt. Corey Peterson
Sgt. Kirstie Ennis
Master Sgt. William Pieczarka
Gunnery Sgt. Jayare Erickson
Lance Cpl. Wesley Pincince
Staff Sgt. William Galentine
First Sgt. Cydney Rose
Cpl. Sebastian Gallegos
Sgt. Nina Sassano
Lance Cpl. Luis Garcia
Staff Sgt. Michael Scott
Cpl. Justin Greene
Lance Cpl. Austin Smith
Staff Sgt. Rosendo Gutierrez Jr.
Staff Sgt. Jack Stanfield
Capt. Andrew Hairston
Sgt. Taylor Terrell
Lance Cpl. KC Higer
Cpl. Quinton Umberger
SSgt Robert Dominguez Gunnery Sgt. John Williams
LCpl Donata Medinanieto Cpl Esmerelda Thomas
These recovering service members are professionals who embody the professionalism and warrior ethos necessary to aide themselves and their fellow Marines in their journeys to recovery.
“Being selected for Team Marine Corps is a tremendous achievement and testament to the efforts of each Marine and their families, caretakers, and support network,” said Col. Bret Hyla, Commanding Officer of the Wounded Warrior Regiment. “The Warrior Games is only one portion of the journey to recovery that we all witness. Every single day, these Marines have been driving forward toward recovery. I am extremely proud of their dedication to healing and thriving, despite the unique obstacles they all face. Congratulations, Marines!”
Established in 2007, the Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and ensures compliance with laws and DoD instructions related to the support, recovery, and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Sailors attached to Marine units, and their family members in order to maximize their recovery as they return to duty or transition to civilian life. The regimental headquarters, located in Quantico, Virginia, oversees the operations of two Wounded Warrior battalions located at Camp Pendleton, California, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as well as multiple detachments in locations around the globe.
For more information on the DoD Warrior Games, visit www.dodwarriorgames.com. For more information on the Wounded Warrior Regiment, find us online at www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil or on social media at www.facebook.com/wwr.usmc and www.twitter.com/USMCWWR.
-30-
Any media interested in interviewing or featuring athletes should contact Maj. Jordan Cochran (jordan.cochran@usmc.mil) or Capt. Johnny Henderson (johnny.henderson@usmc.mil). Prior to the DoD WG, these athletes will participate in a training camp near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Media are welcome to attend the event. Please request to receive the invite via the POCs above.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 11:17
|Story ID:
|423257
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Announces 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team, by MAJ Jordan Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT