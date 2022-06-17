U.S. Marine Corps Announces 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team

Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va. – Approximately 250 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans will participate in the annual Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, from August 19-28. Participants will represent teams from the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force, Special Operations Command, and the international team from Canada.



The 2022 DoD WG, hosted by the U.S. Army, will feature adaptive sports such as archery, cycling, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf.



It is with great pleasure that the U.S. Marine Corps’ Wounded Warrior Regiment announces the following Marines as competitors for Team Marine Corps:



Sgt. Andrew Blackburn

Lance Cpl. Taylor Howard

Staff Sgt. Stacy Blackburn-Hoelscher

Cpl. Annika Hutsler

Cpl. Faheemah Bostan-Ali

Sgt. Peter Keating

Cpl. Xavier Cardona

Sgt. Peter Lykins

Staff Sgt. Raymond Cardoza

Sgt. Patrick MacDonald

Lance Cpl. Andrea Collins

First Sgt. Ronnie Mills

Staff Sgt. Carlos Cruz-Tejeda

Staff Sgt. Vicente Nevares

Cpl. Tatiana Dodson

Cpl. Daniel Norman

Maj. Lisa Doring

Staff Sgt. Corey Peterson

Sgt. Kirstie Ennis

Master Sgt. William Pieczarka

Gunnery Sgt. Jayare Erickson

Lance Cpl. Wesley Pincince

Staff Sgt. William Galentine

First Sgt. Cydney Rose

Cpl. Sebastian Gallegos

Sgt. Nina Sassano

Lance Cpl. Luis Garcia

Staff Sgt. Michael Scott

Cpl. Justin Greene

Lance Cpl. Austin Smith

Staff Sgt. Rosendo Gutierrez Jr.

Staff Sgt. Jack Stanfield

Capt. Andrew Hairston

Sgt. Taylor Terrell

Lance Cpl. KC Higer

Cpl. Quinton Umberger

SSgt Robert Dominguez Gunnery Sgt. John Williams

LCpl Donata Medinanieto Cpl Esmerelda Thomas





These recovering service members are professionals who embody the professionalism and warrior ethos necessary to aide themselves and their fellow Marines in their journeys to recovery.



“Being selected for Team Marine Corps is a tremendous achievement and testament to the efforts of each Marine and their families, caretakers, and support network,” said Col. Bret Hyla, Commanding Officer of the Wounded Warrior Regiment. “The Warrior Games is only one portion of the journey to recovery that we all witness. Every single day, these Marines have been driving forward toward recovery. I am extremely proud of their dedication to healing and thriving, despite the unique obstacles they all face. Congratulations, Marines!”



Established in 2007, the Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and ensures compliance with laws and DoD instructions related to the support, recovery, and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Sailors attached to Marine units, and their family members in order to maximize their recovery as they return to duty or transition to civilian life. The regimental headquarters, located in Quantico, Virginia, oversees the operations of two Wounded Warrior battalions located at Camp Pendleton, California, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as well as multiple detachments in locations around the globe.







For more information on the DoD Warrior Games, visit www.dodwarriorgames.com. For more information on the Wounded Warrior Regiment, find us online at www.woundedwarrior.marines.mil or on social media at www.facebook.com/wwr.usmc and www.twitter.com/USMCWWR.



Any media interested in interviewing or featuring athletes should contact Maj. Jordan Cochran (jordan.cochran@usmc.mil) or Capt. Johnny Henderson (johnny.henderson@usmc.mil). Prior to the DoD WG, these athletes will participate in a training camp near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. Media are welcome to attend the event. Please request to receive the invite via the POCs above.

