167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight June 2022

Airman 1st Class Darby Harris is a security forces journeyman for the 167th Security Forces Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for June 2022.



Security Forces personnel are the Air Force’s first line of defense. As part of this team, Harris is responsible for maintaining the rule of law on base and securing its perimeter.



“Airman 1st Class Darby Harris has been a hard charger since the day she enlisted into our wing,” said Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Schildt, 167th Security Forces manager. “She had a few setbacks during basic military training (BMT) which required her to return and work with the force support squadron until she could return and complete BMT and tech school. She has maintained a positive can-do attitude every step of the way.”



Harris quickly attained emergency control center certification and recently competed in the grueling three-day Best Warrior Competition. She volunteered to support an airshow at Travis Air Force Base where she assisted in processing over 75,000 visitors.



“This is just a snapshot of what she has completed with her limited time as a defender. I am excited to see what she will undoubtedly bring to the unit and the wing as her career progresses,” said Schildt.





Hometown: Berkeley Springs, WV



Job Title: Security Forces Journeyman



How long have you served in the unit? 3 years



My job here is important because: Security Forces protects and defends assets and personnel at the 167th on a day to day basis.



Civilian job: West Virginia Military Authority



Education: Berkeley Springs High School



Hobbies: Some of my hobbies are: reading, writing, photography, traveling, and learning new things.



Goals: My goals in the military are to obtain all of my post certifications, advance in rank, attend trainings and schools, and train new Airmen in Security Forces.



I am proudest of: graduating BMT and Tech school and earning my post certifications.



People may be surprised to know this about me: I have written a few short stories.



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: go on TDYs.



One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Always persevere.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Know your job, do your job, and be a professional in your job.



The best thing about working with my team is: Working with a great group of people.

