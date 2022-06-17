Hawaii National Guard trains at the Sustainment Training Center

Photo By Sgt. Keith Allen | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Marquez, an instructor at the Sustainment Training Center,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Keith Allen | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Marquez, an instructor at the Sustainment Training Center, trains Soldiers in vehicle recovery techniques at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on June 13, 2022. Vehicle recovery is one of the programs the Sustainment Training Center offers to National Guard, Reserve and Active component Soldiers during their training rotations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen) see less | View Image Page

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers with the 29th Brigade Support Battalion complete a rotation at the Sustainment Training Center during their two-week annual training in June 2022. Support units from across the country train at the STC to gain hands-on experience working with their equipment under the guidance of seasoned instructors.



The STC utilizes the “crawl, walk, run” method for training Soldiers and demonstrating the effectiveness of this method with every company that rotates through their training.



“They allow you to fail and then correct you,” said Sgt. Lee-Andrew Falig with Company B, 29th BSB. “This training has boosted the confidence in everyone with the experience they’ve gained.”



The STC training regimen helps units familiarize themselves with equipment and regain the confidence and experience needed to perform duties as safely and efficiently as possible.



“This group [29th BSB] knew what they were doing,” said Staff Sgt. Victor Marquez, from Denison, Iowa, who has been an instructor at the STC for three years and enjoys seeing the confidence trainees gain during the two weeks of training. “They were just lacking the confidence.”



Certain training events, such as vehicle recoveries, are considered perishable knowledge – meaning that without practice, you can forget important steps. It can be stressful for units to accomplish without proper training. At the STC, they work with units to create standard operating procedures so that knowledge isn’t lost and can be readily available to new Soldiers.



Instructors and Soldiers see the benefits of the hands-on training by the end of the course and notice a significant change in their unit’s confidence while conducting these exercises.

National Guard training schedules are packed full of mandatory training to keep a unit mission ready, so having time to receive in-depth training is well received among Soldiers.



“This [annual training] we could really focus on training for our [military occupational specialty] and additional duties,” said Spc. Clayton Ogata, with Company B. “I just want to thank all the instructors for all the knowledge they passed on to me.”