Multiple Construction Contract Awarded for Fuel Tank Demolition At Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic awarded HCG-JCG Joint Venture, Escondido, California, a $7,735,000 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract for fuel tank demolition at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia.



The work to be performed provides for the demolition of all fuel system infrastructure at Defense Fuel Support Point Yorktown to include storage tanks: excavate, remove bunkered fuel storage tanks and tank-top pump buildings, and fill tank voids with on-site soil where possible; fuel vaults: remove valve vault equipment, demolish, and backfill fuel vaults; above grade piping: remove all fuel facility above grade fuel piping, pier fuel piping, water piping at pier, and existing electrical service; below grade piping: remove all fuel facility below grade fuel piping, cap and fill below grade piping routed through Coast Guard Base; utilities: remove other (water, electrical, etc.) underground utilities; and buildings/structures: remove miscellaneous fuel system related buildings and structures.



All work will be performed in Yorktown, and is expected to be completed by November 2023.



Fiscal year 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,735,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Two proposals were received for this task order.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1127).

