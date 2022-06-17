NAVFAC Washington Awards Contract Modification for Base Support Services at NAS Patuxent River

WASHINGTON — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $16,945,309 firm-fixed priced modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-21-D-0002 to Techflow Mission Support, LLC, doing business as EMI Services, Idaho Falls, Idaho, on June 15, 2022. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 for base operating support services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland.



This modification provides for all labor, materials, equipment, tools, management and supervision required to perform facility management, facility investment, integrated solid waste management, utilities management, and waste water and environmental services at NAS Patuxent River. All work will be performed in Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. After award of this option, the total cumulative face value of the contract will be $34,468,171.



The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Public Works Department Patuxent River, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

