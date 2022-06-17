National Security Seminar participants complete a week of keynote speakers and relationship building

Participants of the Army War College’s National Security Seminar closed the week with a fourth keynote speaker. Farewells among the executive participants and the students noted the full week of learning and relationship-building.



The educational capstone event for Army War College students, NSS brought 168 nominated participants from various occupations, regions, and ethnic backgrounds to talk with students about the national security issues of the nation and how civil-military connections contribute to the solutions, June 6-9.



“It has been fascinating to watch this week how quickly you integrated into those seminar environments in meaningful ways with the guests that we have here from the National Security Seminar,” said AWC Commandant Maj. Gen. David Hill to the 168 participants from a wide range of occupations, geographic regions, and personal background.. “I am encouraged by the level of engagement.”



Throughout the week, students and participants discussed globalization and the U.S., future forecasting, cost of credible combat power, and viability of military service, topics that align with the Secretary of the Army’s priorities.



“I am impressed by the level of engagement brought by the civilians,” said student Lt. Col. Andrew Culbreath. “They are really enjoyed it, and they bring their unique perspective. They did not hesitate to join in, and it made for a much richer conversation in the seminar room.”



“They bring real world examples,” he said, adding that NSS week experience offers that a textbook cannot.



Usually participants do not have an association with the military, and NSS week familiarizes them with the military, while exposing students to the way civilian organizations and companies approach challenges and strategize solutions.



“The guests that come here, they tell your story. With insight, they tell your story to people, to friends. That is really powerful,” said NSS participant Noble Wray, the retired police chief of Madison, WI is currently an executive-level instructor for Fair & Impartial Policing, LLC.



Among the 168 participants were the following professionals:Retired Chief Warrant Officer Rick Rogers, Information Technology Supervisor, National Guard Bureau—Stafford, VA



Lee Woolley, President, First Blockchain Bank & Trust, Metallicus—Gardiner, MT

Robert Stennett, CEO, Ben Hogan Foundation—Fort Worth, TX

Gerald Kriner, Chairman, Board of Directors, Tri-County REC., Inc.—Liberty, PA

James Lomax, VP of Asset Management, Corporate Office Properties Trust—Huntsville, AL

Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, Office of District 6—San Antonio, TX

Dave Heller, President & CEO, Main Street Baseball, LLC—Davenport, IA

Dr. William Pinsky, CEO, Intealth—New Orleans, LA

Dr. Robert Brzenchek, Founder, The Brzenchek Foundation Corp—Wyoming, PA

Scott Stuckey, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Kansas West—Junction City, KS

Craig Dickman, Managing Director, TitletownTech—Green Bay, WI

Myrna Trevino, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army—Houston, TX

Barbara Doran, CEO, BD8 Capital Partners, LLC—New York, NY

Dr. Padmini Murthy, Global Health Lead American Medical Women's Association, American Medical Women's Association—Pleasant Valley, NY

Helio Fred Garcia, President, Logos Consulting Group—New York, NY

Thomas Gayner, Co-CEO, Markel Corporation—Richmond, VA

Marta Gabriel, Lehigh Valley Regional Manager, Office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey—Bethlehem, PA

Rev. John Belmonte, Superintendent of Catholic Education Diocese of Venice—Venice, FL

Diana Ford, retired Landfill Supervisor, City of Watertown—Watertown, SD

Tara Kulkarni, Director, The Center for Global Resilience and Security Norwich University—Northfield, VA

Tammy Puff, Military and Veteran Liaison, Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine—Mansfield, OH

Clark Todd, President and CEO, Blessey Marine Services, Inc.—Harahan, LA

Michael Wilhelmi, Community Relations Manager, NE Twin Cities, Xcel Energy—Oakdale, MN

Rev. Dan Taylor, Pastor, First Baptist Church of Dover—Dover, DE

Shannon Latham, Representative for Iowa House District 54—Sheffield, IA

Karl Kleinert, Head of Sales, CohnReznick—Rocky River, OH

Karen Gross, Former Senior Policy Advisor, U.S. Department of Education—Gloucester, MA

