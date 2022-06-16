Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army, Singapore Armed Forces conduct culminating training exercise for Exercise Tiger Balm 2022

    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise

    Photo By Spc. Midori Preecs | SINGAPORE - U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacob Cross, Commander of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry...... read more read more

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.16.2022

    Story by Spc. Mebea Demelash 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    SINGAPORE — Soldiers of the U.S. Army and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) participate in the culminating field training exercise (FTX) for Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 here, June 15, 2022.

    Tiger Balm is a U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) sponsored bilateral training event with SAF as part of the USARPAC Theater Security Cooperation Program (TSCP) conducted during the annual Operation PATHWAYS.

    The FTX is the main event for Exercise Tiger Balm and puts the tactical skills of both armed forces to the test with a simulated mission. The mission is centered on the exchange of wheeled/motorized Infantry Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPS) to enhance interoperability between U.S. Stryker's and SAF units in an urban environment.

    "It was quite eye opening," said Capt. David George, Platoon Commander, 5th Singapore Infantry Regiment. "The whole realism of this exercise allows us to understand each other's weaknesses and strengths and cover the gaps."

    The FTX is an key element in Tiger Balm, which builds combat readiness, strengthens interoperability, and demonstrates regional security partnership.

    "We really have been focused on the three components of interoperability - the human component, the procedural component, and the technical component," said Lt. Col. Jacob Cross, Commander of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment. " We've learned a lot of great lessons."

    "It also helps train individual soldier discipline," said Spc. Matthew Hahn, Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) Gunner, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment.

    The U.S. and Singapore armies are long-term partners in the region, and Exercise Tiger Balm provides the opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques, procedures and to improve both armies' ability to operate seamlessly together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 00:57
    Story ID: 423206
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Singapore Armed Forces conduct culminating training exercise for Exercise Tiger Balm 2022, by SPC Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 - Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise
    Exercise Tiger Balm 2022- Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Trust
    Singapore
    Bilateral
    Partnership
    Tiger Balm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT