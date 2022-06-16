U.S. Army, Singapore Armed Forces conduct culminating training exercise for Exercise Tiger Balm 2022

SINGAPORE — Soldiers of the U.S. Army and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) participate in the culminating field training exercise (FTX) for Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 here, June 15, 2022.
Tiger Balm is a U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) sponsored bilateral training event with SAF as part of the USARPAC Theater Security Cooperation Program (TSCP) conducted during the annual Operation PATHWAYS.
The FTX is the main event for Exercise Tiger Balm and puts the tactical skills of both armed forces to the test with a simulated mission. The mission is centered on the exchange of wheeled/motorized Infantry Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPS) to enhance interoperability between U.S. Stryker's and SAF units in an urban environment.
"It was quite eye opening," said Capt. David George, Platoon Commander, 5th Singapore Infantry Regiment. "The whole realism of this exercise allows us to understand each other's weaknesses and strengths and cover the gaps."
The FTX is an key element in Tiger Balm, which builds combat readiness, strengthens interoperability, and demonstrates regional security partnership.
"We really have been focused on the three components of interoperability - the human component, the procedural component, and the technical component," said Lt. Col. Jacob Cross, Commander of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment. " We've learned a lot of great lessons."
"It also helps train individual soldier discipline," said Spc. Matthew Hahn, Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) Gunner, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment.
The U.S. and Singapore armies are long-term partners in the region, and Exercise Tiger Balm provides the opportunity to exchange tactics, techniques, procedures and to improve both armies' ability to operate seamlessly together.
