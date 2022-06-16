PACIFIC AMPHIBIOUS LEADERS COLLABORATE ON REGIONAL COOPERATION

Photo By Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, answers questions during a press conference for the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Camp Kisarazu, Japan, June 16, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partnered militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen) see less | View Image Page

TOKYO – Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, co-hosted the eighth iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Tokyo, Japan, June 13-16.

The symposium brought together senior leaders from 18 participating delegations from across the Indo-Pacific, Central America, South America, and Europe to foster dialogue and strengthen relationships in support of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific. It was the first symposium to be hosted by the JGSDF, and the first to be conducted in person since 2019. PALS in 2020 and 2021 were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event consisted of panels, discussions, bi-lateral and tri-lateral engagements, and a capabilities demonstration. Participants shared ideas, best practices, and recent experiences with amphibious operations. They collaborated on common interests and engaged in meaningful dialogue to advance amphibious interoperability and crisis response capabilities.

“Our outcome was that we established deeper relationships with those partners and allies that were here,” said Rudder. “We were also able to talk about naval integration and joint interoperability, and how we can further regional cooperation.”

PALS is the premier annual gathering of regional amphibious forces. Each of the participating delegations share something in common: they all have a coastline bordering the Indian or Pacific Ocean, or have populations that are affected by disasters arising from their proximity to the sea, such as typhoons and tsunamis, or their proximity to the “Ring of Fire,” which produces earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

PALS serves as a physical demonstration of the U.S.’ commitment to our regional allies and partners, and builds on the interactions, developments and dialogues from previous years. These relationships result in increased collective readiness, improved interoperability, and better training. These advances pave the way for enhanced security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

"PALS 2022 disseminates a powerful message that we do not allow unilateral changes to the status quo by force," said Yoshida in his closing remarks.

The U.S.’ sustained commitment to the Indo-Pacific region aims to increase cooperation, enhance regional security, and maintain an environment of peace and prosperity.

“There is no nation that can do it all by themselves,” said Rudder, in the closing address. “Everyone has a piece to offer."